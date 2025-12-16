AI in Chemicals Market Surges to $3.8 billion by 2029 | CAGR 39.2%

Delray Beach, FL, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the AI in Chemicals Market is projected to grow from USD 0.7 billion in 2024 to USD 3.8 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 39.2% during the forecast period.

AI in Chemicals Market Share & Growth:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2029

2019–2029 2024 Market Size: USD 0.7 billion

USD 0.7 billion 2029 Projected Market Size: USD 3.8 billion

USD 3.8 billion CAGR (2024–2029): 39.2%

AI in Chemicals Market Analysis & Forecast:

Growing demand for AI-enhanced process optimization and predictive maintenance drives the AI in chemicals market.

Growing adoption of AI-driven innovations in chemicals to meet rising demand and regulatory requirements in Asia Pacific.

The production segment is projected to account for the largest market share in 2024 by business application.

AI offers wide-ranging opportunities in the chemicals market, from boosting R&D efficiency to streamlining manufacturing processes and elevating product quality.

The AI in chemicals market is witnessing a surge in AI adoption driven by two key factors: the increasing integration of AI in research and development (R&D) processes and the rising demand for AI-powered solutions to optimize chemical processes. These trends reflect a strategic shift towards leveraging advanced technologies for enhanced innovation and operational efficiency in the chemical industry.

The field of chemistry is undergoing a remarkable transformation driven by the integration of artificial intelligence. AI algorithms are being harnessed to tackle complex chemical problems, leading to groundbreaking innovations, expanding applications, and shaping the future of this multifaceted discipline. AI is revolutionizing the field of chemistry by enabling researchers to explore vast chemical spaces more efficiently, accelerate materials discovery, optimize chemical processes, and design molecules with specific properties. This trend is also fostering collaborations between chemists, data scientists, and AI experts, fueling interdisciplinary research and development efforts. Furthermore, AI-driven advancements are enhancing sustainability in the chemical industry by facilitating greener processes, waste reduction, and energy efficiency improvements. As AI continues to evolve, we can expect even more groundbreaking discoveries and applications that will shape the future of chemistry and its impact on society, driving progress towards a more sustainable and innovative chemical sector.

The support & maintenance segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Support and maintenance services involve a variety of activities, such as proactive monitoring, troubleshooting, software upgrades, and performance tuning, with the goal of optimizing various activities, such as proactive monitoring, troubleshooting, software upgrades, and performance tuning, to optimize the uptime and effectiveness of AI solutions. The support team provides timely assistance, technical issue resolution, and continuous monitoring of AI systems to identify and address potential issues before they disrupt operations. They also provide regular software updates, patches, and enhancements to keep AI systems up-to-date, secure, and compliant with industry standards.

Maintenance services focus on fine-tuning AI algorithms, optimizing data pipelines, and improving system scalability and responsiveness to changing business requirements. Furthermore, support and maintenance teams offer training, documentation, and knowledge transfer to empower internal teams to manage and leverage AI technologies effectively empower internal teams to manage and leverage AI technologies. AI professional services providers deliver comprehensive support and maintenance services, allowing to derive maximum value from their AI investments, achieve continuous improvement, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

By hardware, accelerators to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Accelerators are instrumental in driving AI advancements within the chemicals market, providing the computational power necessary for handling complex algorithms and large datasets efficiently handling complex algorithms and large datasets. Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) are among the most widely utilized accelerators, offering parallel processing capabilities that significantly accelerate AI model training and inference tasks. These GPUs are often optimized with AI-specific architectures, such as NVIDIA's Tensor Cores, which excel in matrix multiplication operations crucial for deep learning computations.

Similarly, Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) developed by Google are gaining traction for their specialized design focused on accelerating machine learning workloads, particularly in cloud-based AI applications. FPGAs (Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) and ASICs (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) are also notable accelerators in the AI domain, with FPGAs offering flexibility in customizing AI algorithms and ASICs providing dedicated hardware for specific AI tasks, resulting in enhanced performance and energy efficiency. Moreover, advancements in hardware accelerators include the integration of AI inferencing chips directly into sensors and edge devices, enabling real-time AI capabilities at the edge of chemical processes.

AI presents numerous opportunities in the chemicals market, ranging from enhancing R&D efficiency to optimizing manufacturing processes and improving product quality. One significant opportunity lies in accelerating materials discovery, where AI algorithms can analyze vast datasets and predict novel materials with desired properties, leading to faster innovation cycles and reduced time-to-market for new products. AI also enables predictive maintenance in chemical plants by analyzing sensor data to detect anomalies and potential equipment failures, thus minimizing downtime and optimizing production schedules.

Additionally, AI-powered process optimization can improve yield, reduce waste, and enhance energy efficiency, contributing to cost savings and sustainability goals. Furthermore, AI-driven insights into market trends and consumer preferences can inform strategic decision-making, product development, and marketing strategies, helping chemical companies stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Companies in AI in Chemicals Market:

Companies in AI in Chemicals Market are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Schneider Electric (France), AWS (US), Google (US), SAP (Germany), NVIDIA (US), C3.ai (US), GE Vernova (US), Siemens (Germany), Hexagon (Sweden), Engie Impact (US), TrendMiner (Belgium), Xylem (US), NobleAI (US), Iktos (France), Kebotix (US), Uptime AI (US), Canvass AI (Canada), Nexocode (Poland), SandboxAQ (US), Deepmatter (England), Zapata AI (US), Citirne Informatics (US), Chemical.AI (China)