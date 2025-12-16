TOP200 NAWA - the Polish National Agency for Academic Exchange invites oustanding research talents to Poland

WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The TOP200 NAWA programme is a new initiative aimed at supporting transnational science cooperation and fostering excellent research in Poland.

Programme objective

The TOP200 NAWA programme aims to attract to Poland outstanding research talents from universities ranked 1 to 200 in global rankings (Shanghai Ranking, QS, THE), thereby strengthening research capacity of Polish innovation ecosystem and highlighting Poland as a destination for researchers.

Main objectives

- to provide stable employment to foreign researchers (2–4 years at Polish universities or research institutes);

- to establish predictable conditions for conducting research;

- to create possibility to set up own research teams;

- to accelerate the development of the Polish research ecosystem with viable links between science and business.

Two participation tracks

- Junior Fellow – for early-stage researchers who obtained their doctorate not earlier than 7 years before the application deadline.

- Senior Fellow – for accomplished researchers with experience in leading research teams.

Scope of support from the host institution

- Full-time employment contract for Junior Fellow/Senior Fellow.

- Access to necessary/suitable research infrastructure and administrative support.

- Assistance in adaptation and integration with the staff.

- Support in future grant applications.

Financing and the timeframe:

Call budget: PLN 17 mln from NAWA;

Submission deadline: February 27, 2026

The recommended platform for identifying a suitable academic supervisor or host institution: www.researchinpoland.org

The programme:

- is open to all fields of science,

- strengthens cooperation with the world's best research centers,

- increases the recognition of Polish science on the international stage,

- expands the capabilities of the Polish research ecosystem in terms of innovation and development,

- strengthens the infrastructure supporting the attractiveness of scientific careers,

- offers the Fellow secure place of employment and research, as well as the opportunity to take advantage of a wide range of social benefits and academic freedom,

- offers project group members and host institutions international networks, career prospects, and the opportunity to work with highly talented researchers.

More information: https://nawa.gov.pl/en/scientists/top200-nawa

The programme is a tribute to Professor Rudolf Weigl – (1883-1957) – a Pole by choice, an outstanding biologist, physician, and inventor of the world's first effective vaccine against typhus, who was nominated for the Nobel Prize several times. Born in Austria-Hungary, associated with the University of Lviv and the Jagiellonian University, he was a pioneer in the field of biology and immunology.

Source: NAWA

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91f9d696-7ac0-4f44-ad1c-a17c44a9ffe5