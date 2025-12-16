Paladin Defense Services Appointed as U.S. Representative to Advance Li-S Energy’s Defense Sector Engagement

Nicholasville, KY, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Highlights:

Paladin Defense Services LLC appointed as the U.S. representative for Li-S Energy in the defense sector.

Paladin to support Li-S Energy’s strategy to commercialize its high-performance battery technology in the U.S. Department of War and among major defense contractors.



Paladin Defense Services LLC (“Paladin”), a leading provider of defense services and strategic program integration, is proud to announce its appointment as the U.S. representative for Li-S Energy Limited (ASX: LIS) to facilitate engagement with the U.S. Department of War (DoW) and key defense contractors.

Paladin, based in Kentucky and led by Roy “Chuck” Waggoner, a former U.S. Army brigade commander with extensive experience in the 75th Ranger Regiment, Special Operations Forces, and the original commander of U.S. Task Force Paladin in Afghanistan, will serve as Li-S Energy’s strategic partner to accelerate their entry into the U.S. defense market.

Leveraging Paladin’s government acquisition status, which provides access to sole-source U.S. government contracts up to $7.5 million, Paladin aims to reduce procurement timelines and expedite Li-S Energy’s progression into funded testing, trials, and contract opportunities.

Strategic Benefits of the Partnership:

Accelerated Market Access : Paladin’s eligibility for sole-source contracts can significantly shorten procurement cycles.

: Paladin’s eligibility for sole-source contracts can significantly shorten procurement cycles. On-the-Ground Advocacy : Paladin provides direct interface and advocacy within the U.S. defense stakeholder community.

: Paladin provides direct interface and advocacy within the U.S. defense stakeholder community. Targeted Engagements: Paladin facilitates introductions, testing, and funded trials with the U.S. DoW and major defense primes.

Li-S Energy’s lightweight, energy-dense, and enhanced safety battery technology aligns with the technological needs of unmanned air, sea, and land systems, special operations, and next-generation defense platforms. The advancement of drone and counter-drone systems presents a substantial opportunity, where extended range and enhanced performance are critical for operational success.

Roy “Chuck” Waggoner, CEO of Paladin Defense Services, stated:

“Li-S Energy’s technology directly addresses critical needs in U.S. defense—longer-lasting, lighter, and safer batteries for unmanned and soldier-carried systems. We’re proud to support their U.S. entry and look forward to enabling real-world deployment.”

Dr. Lee Finniear, Li-S Energy:

“This is a strategic step in opening U.S. defense markets. Paladin brings unmatched credibility, access, and insight. Their involvement will significantly accelerate our ability to engage with key decision-makers and convert interest into action.”





About Paladin Defense Services LLC:

Paladin Defense Services provides specialized equipment and training services to the U.S. Department of War, state and local first responders, and other government agencies. Led by Roy Charles “Chuck” Waggoner, a veteran with ten years of U.S. Army brigade command experience and founder of the original Combined Joint Task Force Paladin in Afghanistan, Paladin offers strategic access to defense programs, trials, and funding pipelines for "Five Eyes" allies in the U.S. defense sector.