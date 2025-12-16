American Case Management Association Celebrates Landmark Year of Growth and Professional Impact

Little Rock, AR, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Case Management Association (ACMA) is proud to close out an extraordinary year marked by record membership growth, national visibility, and expanded opportunities for case management, health plan, and transitions of care professionals. With membership surpassing 30,000, ACMA continues to strengthen its role as the leading voice for professionals guiding patients, members, and families through increasingly complex care environments.

Championing Excellence Through the ACMA Case Management Hero Award

This year, the ACMA Case Management Hero Award, presented in partnership with Xsolis, once again highlighted the exceptional individuals and teams whose work transforms patient experiences. Their stories of dedication, innovation, and compassion inspired the entire ACMA community and elevated the visibility of professional case management across all care settings.

Record Engagement During National Case Management Week

The 2025 National Case Management Week theme, “Guiding Journeys,” resonated deeply with members and the broader health care community. Participation reached an all-time high as case management professionals across the country celebrated with colleagues, shared expertise, and amplified the essential role they play in advancing patient-centered care.

ACMA was honored to have ACMA Board President Patti Velky and APLCM Board President Ariana Peters represent the organization on the RACmonitor National Case Management Week podcast, bringing national attention to the critical contributions case managers and physician advisors make every day.

A Year of Unforgettable Events and Unprecedented Attendance

ACMA’s educational programs experienced remarkable engagement throughout the year, reflecting the profession’s strong commitment to continuous learning and collaboration:

The ACMA 2025 National Conference in Denver delivered record-breaking energy, innovation, and shared learning. The 2026 National Conference is already shaping up to be the event of the year and will be held in Orlando, Florida, April 20–23, 2026.

The ACMA/APLCM 2025 Leadership and Physician Advisor Conference (LPAC) in Boston welcomed the largest attendance in its history, strengthening professional development for leaders shaping the future of case management.

Thirty ACMA Chapter Conferences nationwide provided local opportunities for education, best practice sharing, and peer connection.

ACMA Expands Its Global Footprint

In a historic milestone for the association, ACMA announced the inaugural International Case Management Conference, to be held September 17–18, 2026, in London. This global gathering will unite care management professionals from around the world to exchange knowledge, cultivate partnerships, and advance the international future of the profession.

Growing Stronger Together

The year brought substantial growth not only in membership but also in ACMA’s certification programs, underscoring the increasing recognition of ACMA’s leadership, resources, and educational pathways. With more than 30,000 members and counting, ACMA’s network continues to be an essential resource for professionals navigating today’s complex regulatory, operational, and patient care challenges.

“ACMA’s growth reflects the dedication of case managers and transitions of care professionals who work every day to improve patient outcomes,” said L Greg Cunningham, ACMA CEO. “Together, we are strengthening the profession, expanding our reach, and shaping the future of care management and transitions of care.” To learn more about ACMA and upcoming Case Management and Transitions of Care events and educational opportunities, visit: www.acmaweb.org.

About the American Case Management Association (ACMA)

The American Case Management Association (ACMA) is a national, nonprofit, professional membership association dedicated to supporting and advancing the practice of case management and transitions of care across the health care continuum. With more than 30,000 members, ACMA provides professional development, certification, networking opportunities, and resources to help case management professionals deliver high-quality, patient-centered care.