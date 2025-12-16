Organic Fertilizer Market Size is Poised to Reach USD 20.08 Billion by 2032 | at 6.3% CAGR | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organic Fertilizer Market is estimated to be valued at USD 13.09 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 20.08 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2025 to 2032. The global Organic Fertilizer Market is expanding as farmers and consumers increasingly prioritize sustainable agriculture and eco-friendly farming practices. Rising awareness of soil health, growing demand for organic food, and supportive government initiatives continue to propel this growth.

Global Organic Fertilizer Market Key Takeaways

Global organic fertilizer demand is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2025 and 2032.

Demand remains especially high for plant-based organic fertilizers, with the target segment accounting for 57.9% of the market share in 2025.

By application, cereal and crops segment is anticipated to account for nearly one-third of the global organic fertilizer market share in 2025.

Based on form, solid fertilizer category is slated to lead the market with a share of 67.9% in 2025, owing to its lower cost in processing, storage & transport.

North America is expected to retain its market dominance with a share of 38.2% in 2025, owing to the rising consumer demand for organic products, adoption of precision agriculture, and development of advanced solutions like microbial-based fertilizers.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a central hub for organic fertilizer manufacturers. This is mostly due to booming agriculture industry, rising interest in natural fertilizers, supportive government policies, and adoption of eco-friendly farming techniques.

Escalating Demand for Organic and Chemical-free Foods Fueling Market Growth

The latest organic fertilizer market analysis by Coherent Market Insights identifies prominent factors shaping market growth. These include rising demand for organic and chemical-free foods, adoption of sustainable/eco-friendly agricultural practices, growing environmental concerns, supportive government policies, and advancements in organic fertilizers.

Demand for organic fertilizers is growing steadily mostly due to increasing consumer preference for organic foods. As modern consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware, there is a shift towards organic food products. This changing consumer behavior is fueling demand for organic fertilizers because they are widely used to grow organic crops like grains, cereals, fruits, and vegetables.

The global organic agriculture industry is expanding rapidly, thanks to rising consumer awareness and environmental concerns. Organic farmers in the contemporary era prioritize sustainable and nutrient-rich alternatives. This shift towards organic practices, which minimize chemical inputs to maintain soil health and crop sustainability, is expected to boost sales of organic fertilizers during the forthcoming period.

High Cost and Availability of Synthetic Fertilizers Hampering Market Growth

The global organic fertilizer market outlook appears promising due to rising demand for organic food products and adoption of sustainable agricultural practices. However, high costs and the low cost and easy availability of synthetic counterparts might slow down market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Organic fertilizers cost more than regular chemical fertilizers because making them involves a lot of work, like composting and collecting and preparing natural materials. Because of this higher price, many small farmers or those with limited resources find organic fertilizers harder to afford or use. Similarly, many farmers continue to use synthetic fertilizers due to their cost-effectiveness and immediate results. This could also reduce overall organic fertilizer demand in the coming years.

Adoption of Sustainable Agricultural Practices Creating Growth Opportunities

Rising adoption of sustainable, eco-friendly, and regenerative farming practices is creating growth opportunities for manufacturers of organic fertilizers. Farmers around the world are increasingly shifting toward organic and soil-friendly cultivation methods due to concerns over soil degradation, declining soil fertility, environmental pollution, and health risks associated with synthetic chemical fertilizers.

In addition, growing consumer preference for organic and chemical-free food products is encouraging farmers to adopt organic nutrient sources. Consumers in regions like North America and Europe are willing to pay a higher price for organic fruits, vegetables, and other products, prompting farmers to adopt organic farming practices. This transition is expected to boost the demand for organic soil enhancers in the coming years.

Emerging Organic Fertilizer Market Trends

Organic and biofertilizers are becoming popular due to environmental and health concerns. They are being increasingly used in sustainable agriculture practices to improve soil fertility as well as crop yield. High adoption of these eco-friendly fertilizer solutions in the agricultural sector is expected to boost organic fertilizer sales growth.

Supportive government policies and incentives are creating a favourable environment for the organic fertilizer market growth. Many governments have started promoting organic farming through subsidies, incentive programs, regulation of chemical fertilizer use, and support for organic certification. This is encouraging farmers to switch to organic fertilizers, leading to higher market demand.

Innovation in organic fertilizer production is supporting market expansion. Advances in composting, bio composting, vermicomposting, bio-fertilizer technologies, and improved formulations are enhancing the effectiveness, consistency, and scalability of organic fertilizers. They are making them more competitive compared to synthetic fertilizers.

New types of organic fertilizer solutions, including microorganism based fertilizers, plant waste-derived products, and bio-based fertilizers, are making their way into the market. These innovations are expanding the addressable segment of agriculture, including horticulture, high-value crops, and regenerative farming models.

Analyst’s View

“The global organic fertilizer industry is set to grow steadily, driven by increasing adoption of sustainable agricultural practices, rising consumer awareness about food safety and soil health, and growing demand for chemical-free crop production,” said a senior CMI analyst. “Firms that invest in eco-friendly, nutrient-rich, and innovative organic fertilizer solutions are well-positioned to benefit from the shift towards environmentally conscious farming and the expanding global agri-input sector.”

Competitor Insights

Key companies in organic fertilizer market report:

Key Developments

In March 2025, Nitricity announced $10 million to build a new organic nitrogen fertilizer plant in Central California. The plant will use renewable energy, air, water, and recycled farm waste to produce organic fertilizers.

In April 2025, BASF introduced Ampliqan®, a new product for the fertilizer industry. It helps fertilizers retain nitrogen for a longer time by slowing down its change into nitrate. This reduces nitrogen loss and helps crops use nitrogen more efficiently.

In April 2025, CF Industries joined forces with JERA Co., Ltd. to build a plant that produces low-carbon ammonia. The new facility will help meet rising demand for low-carbon ammonia in multiple industries.

