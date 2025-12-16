GivingTuesday Welcomes Amy Miller Taylor to Executive Leadership Team as Inaugural Chief Program Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today GivingTuesday , the global generosity movement, announced Amy Miller Taylor as its inaugural Chief Program Officer and the newest member of its executive leadership team.

Miller Taylor will lead the strategic development and implementation of GivingTuesday’s global programs, scaling successful pilots and initiatives. In this role, she will work closely with the organization’s five regional Hubs (Africa, Europe, India, Latin America & the Caribbean, and the US & Canada) and network of grassroots leaders to transform local innovations into programs that amplify the impact of generosity movements worldwide. Miller Taylor brings extensive experience in global networks and nonprofit leadership, and most recently co-led PartnerGlobal’s Powered by the People, an international partnership that strengthened support for peaceful social movements.

“We’re excited to welcome Amy to the team at such a pivotal moment for the movement,” said Asha Curran, Chief Executive Officer of GivingTuesday. “Her deep understanding of how to scale community-driven initiatives alongside local leaders will be invaluable as we expand our global network and amplify its impact. Amy brings exactly the kind of collaborative, innovative thinking that ensures the brilliant work happening in communities around the world can be shared, strengthened, and sustained.”

"Generosity is more than charity—it's how communities come together to solve problems and build the future they want to see,” said Amy Miller Taylor, Chief Program Officer of GivingTuesday. “I'm excited to deepen our work connecting local giving movements with the tools and partnerships they need to thrive."

Since its inception in 2012, GivingTuesday has grown from a single day of giving to a year-round global movement. In 2025, GivingTuesday continues to prove that generosity knows no borders, with grassroots movements in more than 110 countries and thousands of local community leaders inspiring people to give, collaborate, and make a difference. This year new national movements launched in several countries (including Guatemala, Gambia, Mozambique, and Qatar). GivingTuesday also deepened its on-the-ground support for grassroots leaders through its regional Hubs, the GivingTuesday Data Commons, and several new initiatives that leveraged generosity and community action to strengthen connection and civic engagement. Earlier this year, the US and Canada Hub launched its first-ever Community Campaign Accelerator , a three-year capacity building program designed to strengthen civic engagement and collective giving.

A complete list of GivingTuesday’s staff is available on the organization’s website .

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. It was created in 2012 at New York’s 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact. What started as a simple idea of a day that encourages people to do good has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity year-round. The movement is brought to life through a distributed network of entrepreneurial leaders who lead national movements in more than 110 countries across the globe. An integral part of the global generosity movement is the GivingTuesday organization, which offers support and resources to GivingTuesday leaders and fosters connection and collaboration across the network.

To learn more about GivingTuesday, please visit www.givingtuesday.org or:

Contact

media@givingtuesday.org

