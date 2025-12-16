Veterinary Lab Automation Market Size to Reach USD 2.60 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 8.71% – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterinary Lab Automation Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Veterinary Lab Automation Market size is estimated at USD 1.34 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.60 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.71% over the forecast period of 2026–2033.

The market is expanding due to the increasing need for fast, reliable, and high-throughput diagnostic testing across veterinary clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories. Rising companion animal ownership, growing awareness of animal health, and the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases are accelerating the adoption of automated laboratory systems. Automation improves diagnostic accuracy, reduces manual errors, and supports faster clinical decision-making, making it essential for modern veterinary practices.





The U.S. Veterinary Lab Automation Market is estimated at USD 0.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.73 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.69% from 2026–2033. Growth in the U.S. is supported by high pet ownership rates, increasing expenditure on animal healthcare, rapid expansion of veterinary clinics, and continuous technological advancements in diagnostic automation.

Market Overview:

The global veterinary lab automation market is witnessing robust growth as veterinary healthcare increasingly shifts toward advanced, technology-driven diagnostic solutions. Automated analyzers, integrated lab automation platforms, and AI-enabled diagnostic workflows are being adopted to meet rising diagnostic workloads and improve operational efficiency. Automation enables laboratories to process larger test volumes with higher accuracy while minimizing turnaround times, which is critical for effective disease management in both companion and livestock animals.

Growing demand for preventive veterinary care, expansion of large veterinary hospitals and reference laboratories, and increased focus on zoonotic disease surveillance are further strengthening market growth. Trends such as molecular diagnostic automation, cloud-based lab data management, and fully integrated automation platforms are transforming veterinary diagnostics. As animal health awareness and veterinary infrastructure continue to expand globally, the veterinary lab automation market is expected to maintain strong and sustained growth.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Veterinary Lab Automation Market Report are

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

Heska Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Horiba Ltd.

Boule Medical AB

HemoCue AB

Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Antech Diagnostics, Inc.

Scopio Labs

Indica Labs Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Midmark Corporation

B. Braun SE

Covetrus Inc.

Carestream Health

PetDx

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

In 2025, Analytical Systems led the market with share 52% due to their essential role in high-volume testing, superior accuracy, and widespread use across routine diagnostics such as hematology and clinical chemistry. Software is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2033 as laboratories increasingly adopt digital platforms for data integration, workflow automation, remote monitoring, and real-time reporting.

By Application

In 2025, Immunodiagnostics led the market with share 29% owing to its broad application in infectious disease detection, hormone testing, and routine screening. Molecular diagnostics is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2033 due to the rising need for precise pathogen detection, increasing focus on zoonotic diseases, and the expanding use of PCR-based and DNA/RNA testing.

By End-Use

In 2025, Veterinary Hospitals led the market with share 43% and are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2033 due to increasing caseloads, rising pet ownership, and the need for rapid, on-site diagnostic results.

Veterinary Lab Automation Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Pre-Analytical Systems

Analytical Systems

Post-Analytical Systems

Software

Others

By Application

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Immunodiagnostics

Molecular Diagnostics

Others

By End User

Veterinary Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Others

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Veterinary Lab Automation Market in 2025 with a 38% revenue share due to its advanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of automated diagnostic technologies, and strong presence of leading market players.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 11.04% from 2026–2033, driven by rapid expansion of veterinary clinics, rising awareness of animal health, and increasing investments in diagnostic infrastructure.

Statistical Insights

In 2025, approximately 94 million U.S. households (71% of all households) owned at least one pet, with 68 million owning dogs and 49 million owning cats, significantly increasing demand for rapid and accurate veterinary diagnostic testing.

Globally, there are an estimated 900 million pet dogs and 370 million pet cats as of 2024–2025, representing a large and growing companion animal population requiring advanced veterinary care and diagnostics.

Initial setup costs for veterinary lab automation systems—including equipment, IT integration, and staff training—can account for 15–20% of total project expenses, with automated lab systems typically costing USD 50,000–150,000, posing adoption challenges for small and mid-sized veterinary practices.

Recent Developments:

January 12, 2024 : IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. launched the inVue Dx slide-free cellular analyzer, enabling automated cytology and blood-morphology evaluation to streamline in-clinic diagnostic workflows .

: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. launched the inVue Dx slide-free cellular analyzer, enabling automated cytology and blood-morphology evaluation to streamline in-clinic diagnostic workflows April 3, 2023: Mars, Inc. announced its intent to acquire Heska, marking a significant consolidation in the veterinary-diagnostics market and strengthening Mars’ global diagnostics capabilities.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Introduction Executive Summary Market Overview Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting Veterinary Lab Automation Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Product Veterinary Lab Automation Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application Veterinary Lab Automation Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End User Veterinary Lab Automation Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast By Region Competitive Landscape Analyst Recommendations Assumptions Disclaimer Appendix

