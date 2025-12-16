Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity and Wells Fargo Deepen Collaboration in 2025, Supporting Affordable Homeownership for South Dallas Families

Dallas, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity announces today renewed support from Wells Fargo in 2025 to expand access to affordable homeownership opportunities as both organizations work to close Dallas’ widening gap in affordable homeownership. For 2025, the Wells Fargo Foundation awarded $67,000 to Habitat for Humanity International to support Dallas Area Habitat’s local work.

As part of the ongoing collaboration, 40 Wells Fargo and Dallas Area Habitat volunteers worked alongside lifelong Dallas resident Mr. Ancelmo Torres Espinoza in October, contributing 290 volunteer hours over three days to help build his future home on Colonial Avenue in South Dallas. The home will provide long-term stability not only for Mr. Espinoza but also for his 60-year-old mother, whom he cares for while working as an Aeronautical Technician.

“My mother's perseverance has always been an inspiration to me,” said Espinoza. “I think she will love the feeling of finally having a home of her own — a place that’s truly hers where she can feel comfortable and safe.”

Espinoza learned about Habitat for Humanity through a family member who also partnered with the organization and had a positive experience. “Before starting the homeownership process, I had heard good things about Habitat for Humanity and appreciated its mission to help families achieve homeownership. I thought it was a reputable organization that genuinely supports people in building a stable future.”

For Espinoza, the opportunity to partner with Habitat comes at the right moment. “I came to Dallas Habitat for Humanity because I was looking for an opportunity to achieve homeownership in a way that is sustainable and manageable for my family,” he said. “Now is the right time because I’m ready to commit to the responsibilities of owning a home and want to take this step toward stability. I was hoping to achieve the stability and security that comes with owning a home. Habitat for Humanity offers an opportunity for families like mine to build a safe, comfortable place to live and invest in our future.”

Dallas Habitat is among 131 Habitat affiliates nationwide receiving grants through the 2025 Wells Fargo Builds program, which focuses on increasing access to affordable homes across the country. Combined with hands-on volunteerism, Wells Fargo continues to collaborate with Habitat and support its mission-driven work in communities where affordable housing options remain limited.

Wells Fargo donated $4.6 million through the 2025 Wells Fargo Builds program to support new home construction, renovation and repair to benefit more than 200 families in more than 130 communities across the U.S.

“We are grateful for Wells Fargo’s steadfast partnership and their continued investment in the families we serve,” said Kathryn Cox, Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity Chief Development Officer. “With a shortage of more than 16,000 attainable homes for ready-to-buy Dallas families, the need for expanded, sustainable homeownership pathways continues to grow. Wells Fargo’s dedication—both through financial support and the volunteer spirit of their employees—helps us make homeownership a reality for families like the Espinozas and strengthens neighborhoods across Southern Dallas.”

Espinoza says he is most looking forward to what homeownership will mean for his family’s future.

“I’m most excited about having a stable space for my family to grow and make lasting memories,” he shared. “Owning a home will give us a place to feel settled and build traditions. I have been looking for a neighborhood that’s safe, family-friendly, and has convenient access to schools, work, and everyday amenities like grocery stores and parks. I believe being part of the neighborhood will provide my children with a safe and supportive environment where they can grow, make lasting friendships, and learn the value of community involvement.”

After completing more than 200 hours of homeowner education training and hands-on construction, Mr. Espinoza is set to start the new year strong, closing on his new home in early 2026.







Attachments