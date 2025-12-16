LAWSUIT ALERT: Investors who purchased over $100,000 worth of shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYE) between Nov. 2024 and Oct. 2025 should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on January 16th 2026 in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYE).



Investors, who purchased between November 4, 2024 and October 3, 2025 in excess of $100,000 in shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYE), have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: January 16, 2026. NASDAQ: SKYE investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On November 17, 2025, an investor in NASDAQ: SKYE shares filed a lawsuit over alleged securities laws violations by Skye Bioscience, Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that nimacimab was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe, that accordingly, nimacimab's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



