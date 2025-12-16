HUMAN Delivers Cryptographic Verification of Amazon Bedrock AgentCore Browser to Establish Trust Between AI Agents Built on AWS Infrastructure

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMAN Security, Inc. , a leading cybersecurity company committed to enabling trusted interactions and transactions across humans, bots, and AI agents, today announced support for Bedrock AgentCore browser in AgenticTrust, the industry’s first adaptive trust layer for agentic commerce. Through this collaboration, HUMAN’s AgenticTrust technology verifies traffic from Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, ensuring that AI-powered agents built on AWS infrastructure are cryptographically signed, policy-compliant, and secure.

“AI agents are redefining how businesses operate and interact across the web, creating powerful new opportunities, but also new trust and security requirements is paramount,” said Stu Solomon, CEO at HUMAN Security. “By using Amazon Bedrock AgentCore within AgenticTrust, we’re establishing a cryptographically verified framework that allows enterprises to securely build, deploy, and manage AI agents using Amazon Bedrock AgentCore. The result is a safer, more transparent ecosystem for legitimate automated interactions across the web.”

Amazon Bedrock AgentCore is the most advanced platform for building and deploying agents securely at scale. The AgentCore browser tool enables agents to interact seamlessly with websites, performing tasks such as automating research, streamlining operations, and interacting with web-based applications—all with the reliability and security of AWS Cloud infrastructure.

This collaboration reinforces HUMAN's commitment to building an adaptive trust layer for agent-mediated interaction that empowers brands to safely turn agentic traffic into a trusted revenue channel. While agentic commerce unlocks extraordinary growth opportunities for online brands and businesses, it also introduces new risks — such as impersonation, misinformation, fraud, and misuse — that traditional bot management and fraud prevention tools were not designed to handle. HUMAN’s AgenticTrust closes that gap by governing blocked and allowed actions by trusted agents.

“At AWS, we’re committed to helping our customers deliver secure, seamless experiences powered by trusted automation,” said Kosti Vasilakakis, Principal Product Manager at AWS. “Through our collaboration with HUMAN, we’re making it easier for AI agents built with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore to operate responsibly across the web, reducing friction while giving businesses and developers confidence in every verified agent interaction."

HUMAN's AgenticTrust provides cryptographic verification and action-based controls to govern what agents can and cannot do, giving business confidence that verified agent interactions are both authentic and aligned with their security policies. Customers can set granular rules for each agent, allowing one to freely browse but not create an account or check out, while choosing a different set of guardrails for another agent. This level of granularity and control is necessary for brands to safely embrace agentic commerce.

HUMAN is a leading cybersecurity company committed to protecting the integrity of the digital world. We enable trusted interactions and transactions across the full spectrum of online actors: humans, bots and AI agents. The Human Defense Platform® safeguards the entire customer journey with high-fidelity decision-making that defends against bots, fraud, and digital threats. Each week, HUMAN verifies 20 trillion digital interactions, providing unparalleled telemetry data to enable rapid, effective responses to even the most sophisticated threats. Recognized by our customers as a G2 Leader, HUMAN continues to set the standard in cybersecurity. For more information please visit www.humansecurity.com .

