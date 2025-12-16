Pharma Supply Chain & Security World Returns to London: Building a Connected and Resilient Ecosystem

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2026 (London, United Kingdom - Mar 18th - Mar 19th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Building a Connected and Resilient Supply Chain Ecosystem

The 8th edition of the Pharma Supply Chain & Security World is returning to London on the 18th March 2026, assembling global leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to address emerging challenges and transformative opportunities within pharmaceutical supply chains. With a focus on streamlined operations, advanced technologies, and sustainable strategies, the conference aims to build a resilient ecosystem that ensures efficiency, transparency, and adaptability across every stage-from manufacturing to distribution. Key areas such as serialization, traceability, packaging & labeling, and logistics will be thoroughly addressed.

Collaborating for Resilient Supply Chains

This summit fosters collaboration among supply chain professionals, technology pioneers, and regulatory leaders to share actionable insights and implement seamless integration strategies across supply chain networks.

Pioneering Innovation Across the Value Chain

The conference will explore forward-thinking solutions, from serialization advancements to digital transformation and intelligent risk management, delivering scalable results and sustainable industry growth.

Key Themes to Be Discussed: Core Topics Defining the Next Era of Pharma Supply Chains

End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility: Real-time monitoring and traceability.

Supply Chain Optimization: Designing efficient networks.

Sustainable Serialization Strategy: Compliance and product security.

Advanced Track & Trace Solutions: Integration across production and logistics.

Packaging and Labelling Technologies: Enhancing safety, efficiency, and compliance.

Blockchain Adoption: Enabling transparency and security.

Warehouse & Logistics: Streamlining storage and distribution.

Data-Driven Analytics: Enabling smarter decision-making.

Anti-Counterfeiting: Safeguarding product integrity.

Automation and Industry 4.0: Enhancing operational efficiency.

AI and ML in Supply Chain: Optimizing workflows.

Brand and Cyber Security: AI and ML enhancements.

CMOs and Partnerships: Building strategic alliances.

Regulatory Compliance: Meeting global standards.

Patient Safety Initiatives: Building trust and transparency.

Who Should Attend:

Pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors

Supply Chain management companies

Serialization, Track and Trace solution providers

Packaging & Labelling Experts

Authentication technology suppliers

Operations and Portfolio Management

Production Process Specialists

Quality and Compliance Management

Manufacturing Automation Professionals

Digital Innovation Specialists (Blockchain, AI, ML)

Data Analytics Experts

Contract manufacturing organisation (CMOs)

Contract packaging organisation (CPOs)

Brand protection and security companies

Healthcare research organizations

Pharmaceutical industry professional associations

Anti-Counterfeiting organisations

IT service providers

Cloud & Big Data Experts

Intellectual Property Specialists, Investigators, and Trademark Counsel

Drug Regulatory Agencies and Customs Officials

Pharmacists

Cold Chain Drug Regulatory Agencies and Customs Officials

Transportation and Logistics Professionals

Speakers

Grant Courtney

Founder & Principal Consultant

Smarter and Safer Products

Frank Giroux

Manager of digital SCM transformation

Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Jakub Urbanek

Delivery Manager, Security & Traceability, Digital Supply Chain

MSD

Miriam Haaf

Independent Supply Chain Consultant

Haaf Supply Chain Consulting

Hugues ISEL

Global Quality Manager - Crisis Management

Roche

Clare Bottle

Chief Executive

UK Warehousing Association

Phil Blunden

Cyber and Supply Chain Security Engagement Manager

UK Ministry of Defence

Radovan Simic

Director, Data & Digital

Bayer

Tomas Fant

Director: Global Transport Solutions Operations Lead - Europe, Middle East & Africa

Pfizer

Damjan Bonac

Legal Advisor

Agency for Medicinal Products and Medical Devices of the Republic of Slovenia

Harry Hughes

Managing Director

FET Logistics Ltd

Frederic Menardo

Head - Smart Supply Chain EMEA

NNIT

Michel Ruegg

Associate Director, Security & Traceability, Digital Supply Chain

MSD International GmbH

Elena Veklenko

SC Serialization Lead

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alex Marani

Senior Supplier Quality Engineer

MSD

Sam Polfliet

Transport Solutions Operations Manager

Pfizer

Shayoni Dutta

Data Science Manager

GSK

Rene Trotha

Project Manager Track&Trace

Bayer

Steven Ustel

IA Director

Stobbs

Fernando Penteado

Global Head of Logistics

Galderma

Kwee Lan Tan

Head of team, Regional Regulatory Lead, Emerging Markets

Boehringer Ingelheim

Neha Mehta

Regulatory CMC Facilitator

Novartis

Stephen Wilkins

CEO

Davies Development and Testing

Mike Isles

Executive Director

Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacy in the EU European Alliance for Access to Safe Medicines

Meta He

Global Business Manager Track & Trace

Beijing Acctrue Technology

Monitha Harilkumar

Director, Data & Digital Acceleration Lead

Roche

Emma Shepherd

Business Development Manager

International Health Partners

Scott Huffman

Associate Director

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bill Garrett

Chief Technology Officer

BHV Broadcast

Mohamed Fayez Monir

Head of Third party manufacturing Middle East, Turkey, Africa & India

Boehringer Ingelheim

Gregoire Saget

Head of product conformity and partnerships

Spectral Engines

Collins Nduka

Supply chain and supplier quality assurance

Consultant

Oksana Pyzik

Associate Professor

UCL



