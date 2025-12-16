Pharma Supply Chain & Security World Returns to London: Building a Connected and Resilient Ecosystem

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2026 (London, United Kingdom - Mar 18th - Mar 19th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Building a Connected and Resilient Supply Chain Ecosystem
The 8th edition of the Pharma Supply Chain & Security World is returning to London on the 18th March 2026, assembling global leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to address emerging challenges and transformative opportunities within pharmaceutical supply chains. With a focus on streamlined operations, advanced technologies, and sustainable strategies, the conference aims to build a resilient ecosystem that ensures efficiency, transparency, and adaptability across every stage-from manufacturing to distribution. Key areas such as serialization, traceability, packaging & labeling, and logistics will be thoroughly addressed.
Collaborating for Resilient Supply Chains
This summit fosters collaboration among supply chain professionals, technology pioneers, and regulatory leaders to share actionable insights and implement seamless integration strategies across supply chain networks.
Pioneering Innovation Across the Value Chain
The conference will explore forward-thinking solutions, from serialization advancements to digital transformation and intelligent risk management, delivering scalable results and sustainable industry growth.
Key Themes to Be Discussed: Core Topics Defining the Next Era of Pharma Supply Chains
- End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility: Real-time monitoring and traceability.
- Supply Chain Optimization: Designing efficient networks.
- Sustainable Serialization Strategy: Compliance and product security.
- Advanced Track & Trace Solutions: Integration across production and logistics.
- Packaging and Labelling Technologies: Enhancing safety, efficiency, and compliance.
- Blockchain Adoption: Enabling transparency and security.
- Warehouse & Logistics: Streamlining storage and distribution.
- Data-Driven Analytics: Enabling smarter decision-making.
- Anti-Counterfeiting: Safeguarding product integrity.
- Automation and Industry 4.0: Enhancing operational efficiency.
- AI and ML in Supply Chain: Optimizing workflows.
- Brand and Cyber Security: AI and ML enhancements.
- CMOs and Partnerships: Building strategic alliances.
- Regulatory Compliance: Meeting global standards.
- Patient Safety Initiatives: Building trust and transparency.
Who Should Attend:
- Pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors
- Supply Chain management companies
- Serialization, Track and Trace solution providers
- Packaging & Labelling Experts
- Authentication technology suppliers
- Operations and Portfolio Management
- Production Process Specialists
- Quality and Compliance Management
- Manufacturing Automation Professionals
- Digital Innovation Specialists (Blockchain, AI, ML)
- Data Analytics Experts
- Contract manufacturing organisation (CMOs)
- Contract packaging organisation (CPOs)
- Brand protection and security companies
- Healthcare research organizations
- Pharmaceutical industry professional associations
- Anti-Counterfeiting organisations
- IT service providers
- Cloud & Big Data Experts
- Intellectual Property Specialists, Investigators, and Trademark Counsel
- Drug Regulatory Agencies and Customs Officials
- Pharmacists
- Cold Chain Drug Regulatory Agencies and Customs Officials
- Transportation and Logistics Professionals
Speakers
Grant Courtney
Founder & Principal Consultant
Smarter and Safer Products
Frank Giroux
Manager of digital SCM transformation
Bayer Pharmaceuticals
Jakub Urbanek
Delivery Manager, Security & Traceability, Digital Supply Chain
MSD
Miriam Haaf
Independent Supply Chain Consultant
Haaf Supply Chain Consulting
Hugues ISEL
Global Quality Manager - Crisis Management
Roche
Clare Bottle
Chief Executive
UK Warehousing Association
Phil Blunden
Cyber and Supply Chain Security Engagement Manager
UK Ministry of Defence
Radovan Simic
Director, Data & Digital
Bayer
Tomas Fant
Director: Global Transport Solutions Operations Lead - Europe, Middle East & Africa
Pfizer
Damjan Bonac
Legal Advisor
Agency for Medicinal Products and Medical Devices of the Republic of Slovenia
Harry Hughes
Managing Director
FET Logistics Ltd
Frederic Menardo
Head - Smart Supply Chain EMEA
NNIT
Michel Ruegg
Associate Director, Security & Traceability, Digital Supply Chain
MSD International GmbH
Elena Veklenko
SC Serialization Lead
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alex Marani
Senior Supplier Quality Engineer
MSD
Sam Polfliet
Transport Solutions Operations Manager
Pfizer
Shayoni Dutta
Data Science Manager
GSK
Rene Trotha
Project Manager Track&Trace
Bayer
Steven Ustel
IA Director
Stobbs
Fernando Penteado
Global Head of Logistics
Galderma
Kwee Lan Tan
Head of team, Regional Regulatory Lead, Emerging Markets
Boehringer Ingelheim
Neha Mehta
Regulatory CMC Facilitator
Novartis
Stephen Wilkins
CEO
Davies Development and Testing
Mike Isles
Executive Director
Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacy in the EU European Alliance for Access to Safe Medicines
Meta He
Global Business Manager Track & Trace
Beijing Acctrue Technology
Monitha Harilkumar
Director, Data & Digital Acceleration Lead
Roche
Emma Shepherd
Business Development Manager
International Health Partners
Scott Huffman
Associate Director
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bill Garrett
Chief Technology Officer
BHV Broadcast
Mohamed Fayez Monir
Head of Third party manufacturing Middle East, Turkey, Africa & India
Boehringer Ingelheim
Gregoire Saget
Head of product conformity and partnerships
Spectral Engines
Collins Nduka
Supply chain and supplier quality assurance
Consultant
Oksana Pyzik
Associate Professor
UCL
