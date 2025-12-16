Wide Bandgap Wins the Future: How SiC and GaN Are Driving the Next Wave of Power Electronics Innovation

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Power Electronics Market 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Power electronics is no longer confined to specialist applications. Its influence now spans electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, industrial automation, data-centre infrastructure and advanced consumer equipment. What links these sectors is the need to move energy more efficiently and at higher power densities.

The Global Power Electronics Market 2026-2036 provides comprehensive analysis of the rapidly evolving power semiconductor industry, examining the transformative shift from silicon-based devices to wide bandgap (WBG) technologies including silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs and gallium nitride (GaN) HEMTs. This in-depth market intelligence report delivers granular 10-year forecasts covering market size in US dollars and gigawatts across key segments including electric vehicle inverters, onboard chargers, DC-DC converters, data center power supply units, renewable energy systems, and industrial applications.

The report analyzes critical technology trends driving market growth, including the transition from 400V to 800V EV architectures, the evolution from 150mm to 200mm SiC wafer production, and the emergence of integrated power electronics modules. Detailed supply chain analysis covers the complete value chain from raw materials and wafer production through device manufacturing, packaging, and system integration, with particular focus on vertical integration strategies and the rising influence of Chinese manufacturers in the global market.

Regional market analysis examines growth dynamics across China, Europe, North America, Japan, South Korea, and emerging markets, while competitive landscape assessment provides market share rankings, M&A activity tracking, and strategic partnership analysis. The report includes over 90 detailed company profiles spanning semiconductor device manufacturers, GaN specialists, SiC wafer suppliers, tier-1 automotive suppliers, automotive OEMs, and system integrators.

Report contents include:

Market Analysis & Forecasts Global power electronics market size and 10-year growth projections (2026-2036) Device-level forecasts for Si IGBTs, SiC MOSFETs, and GaN devices by voltage class Application-level forecasts for EV inverters, onboard chargers, and DC-DC converters in units, GW, and US$ Regional market forecasts for China, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific Price trend analysis and cost reduction projections for WBG semiconductors

Technology Analysis Comprehensive comparison of Si, SiC, and GaN semiconductor properties and performance Technology S-curve analysis and paradigm shift to Power Electronics 2.0 Multi-cell converter architectures including parallel and series interleaving Packaging evolution including single-sided and double-sided cooling technologies 150mm to 200mm SiC wafer transition timeline and cost advantages

Application Markets Electric vehicle power electronics including 400V vs 800V architecture analysis Traction inverter, onboard charger, and DC-DC converter technology benchmarking Data center PSU market including AI server power requirements Renewable energy applications covering solar PV, wind, and battery energy storage Grid infrastructure including smart grid, solid-state transformers, and HVDC systems

Supply Chain Analysis Complete Si, SiC, and GaN supply chain mapping from raw materials to end applications SiC wafer supplier market share and 200mm production roadmap Vertical integration trends and OEM acquisition strategies Packaging and assembly supply chain including die attach technologies Passive component technology roadmap for capacitors and magnetics

Competitive Landscape Top 20 power device supplier rankings and market share analysis Recent mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships Manufacturing capacity expansion plans by region and technology OEM-supplier relationship mapping for SiC MOSFETs and Si IGBTs

Future Technology Trends Power Electronics 2.0 vision: from converters to systems SiC and GaN technology roadmaps through 2035 Emerging WBG materials including Ga₂O₃ and diamond Virtual prototyping and digital twin design methodologies



