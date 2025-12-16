Home Care Service Market Size to Surpass USD 1,193.11 Billion by 2032| at 10.4% CAGR | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Home Care Service Market is estimated to be valued at USD 595.10 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,193.11 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% from 2025 to 2032. Home care services provide non-medical support to individuals who require help with daily activities, enabling them to remain safely and comfortably in their own homes. The growing global elderly population, along with increasing cases of chronic illnesses, continues to drive demand for these services.

Global Home Care Service Market Key Takeaways

Home health care services segment is expected to hold the largest share of 35.1% in 2025, as many patients prefer receiving nursing, therapy, and rehabilitation services at home over institutional care.

By product type, the medical equipment segment (mobility aids, monitoring devices, therapeutic equipment) leads with approximately 45.1% share in 2025.

Based on patient type, elderly population segment dominated the global market with a 53.1% share in 2025 — reflecting rising preference for aging-in-place and home-based care over institutional facilities.

Regionally, North America is expected to lead the market in 2025 with around 35.3% share, thanks to high healthcare spending, advanced infrastructure, and favorable regulatory support for home care services.

Asia Pacific is slated to account for 25.4% of the global home care service industry in 2025.

Growing Elderly Population Boosts Demand for Home Healthcare Services

The increasing number of elderly is leading to increasing need for services such as supportive care at home, thereby boosting home care service market size. Many seniors prefer to be comfortable and independent, which leads to an increase in home healthcare services demand across daily care routines. This shift is also impacting home care service market trends as families are looking for reliable long-term solutions.

As chronic conditions are increasing for aging adults, the demand for personalized and continuous care is increasing, and this is supporting home care service market demand. Services like skilled nursing services help patients manage their health needs without frequent visits to a hospital.

Regulatory Barriers and Workforce Shortages Limit Market Expansion

The rising need for trained caregivers continues to influence home care service market dynamics, as many regions face strict licensing rules that slow service expansion. Limited availability of qualified staff affects the delivery of personal care assistance, especially in rural areas with fewer professionals. These constraints also impact home care service market value, as providers struggle to scale operations efficiently.

Ongoing regulatory audits and compliance requirements add pressure on service providers, creating hurdles for maintaining quality standards in home healthcare services segment. Workforce shortages further influence home care service market demand, as organizations find it difficult to keep up with growing patient needs. These challenges are becoming increasingly important in shaping home care service market trends, especially in markets with rapid aging populations.

Preventive Care Adoption and AI–IoT Integration Unlocking Opportunities

Increasing focus on preventive care is having a significant impact on home care service market demand as healthcare providers focus on cutting the number of hospitalizations and improving patient outcomes. Integration of tele-homecare solutions makes it possible to monitor chronic conditions in real-time, which is expected to increase the home care service market value. With the increasing awareness towards health management, home care service market trends show that technology-driven preventive services are gaining good momentum among patients.

Moreover, the implementation of AI and IoT in skilled nursing services is boosting efficiency and personalizing care delivery, which is contributing to the growth of the home care service market size. These innovations help healthcare providers make their scheduling more efficient, monitor patient vitals remotely, and act as timely interventions, strengthening home care service market. Overall, the merging of preventative care strategies with high technology is creating new paths for the home care service market on a global scale.

Emerging Trends in the Home Care Service Market

The use of tele-home care is growing, letting patients receive care at home without frequent hospital visits. This shows how technology is becoming more important in healthcare.

Home care service market size is experiencing growth due to rising demand from aged and chronically ill patients for professional assistance in their daily activities at home. This is changing the way that services are offered around the world.

Using AI and IoT in skilled nursing is improving efficiency and making care more personalized, while also helping healthcare providers better manage their operations.

Analyst’s View

“The global home care service market is expected to grow steadily as the elderly population rises and demand for in-home healthcare expands. Companies offering advanced tele-homecare solutions and professional skilled nursing services are well-positioned to capture home care service market share. Continued innovations in remote monitoring, AI-assisted care, and patient-centric home services are anticipated to drive home care service market demand further,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Competitor Insights

Key companies operating in home care service market report include:

Amedisys Inc.

LHC Group Inc.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Kindred Healthcare LLC

Visiting Angels

Comfort Keepers

BrightStar Care

Home Instead Senior Care

Encompass Health Corporation

Genesis HealthCare

Interim HealthCare

VITAS Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Services

Right at Home

Addus HomeCare Corporation





Recent Developments in Home Care Service Market

In December 2024, Addus HomeCare acquired Gentiva’s personal-care operations. This expanded its home care services to seven more U.S. states, including Texas.

In June 2025, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings acquired Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care, strengthening its pediatric home care services across the United States.

Market Segmentation

Service Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Home Health Care Services Nursing care Physical therapy Occupational therapy Speech therapy

Skilled Nursing Services Wound care Intravenous (IV) therapy Pain management

Rehabilitation Services Post-operative care Stroke rehabilitation Cardiac rehabilitation

Palliative Care Services Pain and symptom management Emotional and spiritual support

Others (Personal Care Services, etc.)



Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Medical Equipment Mobility aids

Therapeutic Products Nutritional supplements Pain relief medications Antiseptic and wound care products

Monitoring Devices Remote patient monitoring systems Wearable health technology (fitness trackers)





Patient Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Elderly Population

Chronically Ill Patients

Disabled Individuals

Post-operative Patients

Age Group Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Adults

Pediatric

Geriatric



Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada Latin America

Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



