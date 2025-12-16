Malabsorption Syndrome | Global Strategic Business Report 2025-2030 | Innovation in Enzyme Replacement Therapies and Immunomodulators Fuels Development in Targeted Pharmaceutical Approaches

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malabsorption Syndrome Market - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Malabsorption Syndrome was valued at US$3.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the global malabsorption syndrome market is driven by several interrelated factors tied to rising disease prevalence, improved diagnostic capabilities, evolving treatment methodologies, and heightened public and professional awareness. Increasing rates of gastrointestinal and autoimmune disorders that frequently lead to malabsorption are expanding the pool of patients in need of long-term care and nutritional management.

Advances in laboratory diagnostics and imaging have made it easier for clinicians to pinpoint the presence and causes of malabsorption, thus driving earlier and more accurate intervention. Pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies are investing in the development of targeted therapies, including enzyme supplements, gut microbiota modulators, and specialized enteral nutrition products tailored to patients with absorption impairments.

The expansion of healthcare access and reimbursement for chronic gastrointestinal care is encouraging more people to seek treatment, especially in emerging markets where previously undiagnosed cases are now entering the formal healthcare system. Telemedicine and digital health platforms are enabling broader education, follow-up, and management of malabsorption patients, helping to reduce complications and improve compliance with treatment regimens.

Growing partnerships between hospitals, research institutions, and food technology firms are fostering innovation in medical nutrition products, which are essential for long-term patient support. Furthermore, educational campaigns aimed at healthcare professionals and the general public are improving recognition of malabsorption symptoms and the importance of early management. These combined factors are contributing to steady growth in the malabsorption syndrome market and reinforcing its place as a priority focus area within the broader landscape of gastrointestinal health.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Malabsorption Syndrome market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Indication (Lactose Intolerance Indication, Sprue Indication, Cystic Fibrosis Indication).

Indication (Lactose Intolerance Indication, Sprue Indication, Cystic Fibrosis Indication). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Lactose Intolerance Indication segment, which is expected to reach US$2.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.3%. The Sprue Indication segment is also set to grow at 3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $946.6 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.1% CAGR to reach $879.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 44 companies featured in this Malabsorption Syndrome market report include:

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Digestive Care, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Allergan plc

Horizon Therapeutics plc

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

Mylan / Viatris

Nordmark Arzneimittel GmbH & Co.

Nestle (Zenpep)

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Reddy's Laboratories

Sanofi (Genzyme)

Shire (Takeda)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

World Market Trajectories

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Malabsorption Syndrome - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Global Incidence of Gastrointestinal and Autoimmune Disorders Throws the Spotlight on Malabsorption Syndrome as a Growing Clinical Concern

Increased Awareness Among Clinicians and Patients Propels Earlier Diagnosis and Targeted Therapeutic Intervention

Here's the Story: Expanding Use of Genetic and Serological Testing Strengthens the Business Case for Precision Diagnosis of Malabsorption Subtypes

Growth in Celiac Disease, Crohn's Disease, and Pancreatic Insufficiency Drives Demand for Disease-Specific Treatment Protocols

Here's How Advancements in Nutritional Genomics and Microbiome Research Are Informing Personalized Dietary Management

Expansion of Diagnostic Imaging and Endoscopy Improves Detection of Structural and Functional Intestinal Abnormalities

Rising Focus on Pediatric and Geriatric Populations Spurs Demand for Tailored Malabsorption Management Strategies

Here's How Functional Foods and Medical Nutrition Products Are Supporting Long-Term Symptom Control and Nutrient Repletion

Innovation in Enzyme Replacement Therapies and Immunomodulators Fuels Development in Targeted Pharmaceutical Approaches

Growth in At-Home Testing and Digital Health Platforms Enhances Monitoring and Patient Engagement for Chronic Cases

Here's How Malabsorption Is Increasingly Recognized as a Comorbidity in Metabolic, Oncological, and Infectious Diseases

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1qu73

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.