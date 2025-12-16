Global $8.7 Billion Low-altitude Aircraft Detection Market Outlook, 2032 - Sensor Miniaturization, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Fusion Rapidly Broadening Detection Capabilities

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low-altitude Aircraft Detection Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The low-altitude aircraft detection market is undergoing significant technological and regulatory transformation, compelling leaders across civil, defense, and commercial sectors to reassess their detection and security strategies in response to today's evolving aerial threat landscape.

Market Snapshot: Low-Altitude Aircraft Detection Market Overview

The low-altitude aircraft detection market grew from USD 5.15 billion in 2024 to USD 5.48 billion in 2025, supported by a CAGR of 6.83%. The market is expected to reach USD 8.74 billion by 2032. Growth is propelled by surging demand for real-time, integrated detection solutions across military, homeland security, and civil aviation applications, coinciding with escalating aerial safety and security concerns.

Scope & Segmentation

Detection Technologies: Acoustic sensors, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems, LiDAR systems (including airborne and ground-based), radar systems (primary and secondary surveillance types), and radio frequency sensors.

Solutions spanning long-range, medium-range, and short-range detection to suit multiple operational environments. Integration Types: Both integrated systems and standalone configurations, providing flexibility for varied mission needs.

Both integrated systems and standalone configurations, providing flexibility for varied mission needs. Applications: Civil aviation, air traffic control, counter-UAV, homeland security, maritime and coastal surveillance (including coastal border patrol and port security), military and defense (with battlefield awareness, border surveillance, electronic warfare support, and tactical air defense).

Civil aviation, air traffic control, counter-UAV, homeland security, maritime and coastal surveillance (including coastal border patrol and port security), military and defense (with battlefield awareness, border surveillance, electronic warfare support, and tactical air defense). End Users: Commercial operators, government agencies, armed forces, and defense agencies.

Commercial operators, government agencies, armed forces, and defense agencies. Geographies: Coverage spans the Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan).

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Technology advancements, such as sensor miniaturization, artificial intelligence, and data fusion, are rapidly broadening detection capabilities.

Regulatory initiatives worldwide are elevating interoperability and procurement efficiency as adoption accelerates within public safety and defense sectors.

Integrated detection platforms capable of synthesizing multi-sensor data enhance situational awareness, meeting critical user demands for threat identification and response speed.

Diversified applications-from border monitoring and coastal defense to air traffic control-demand modular, scalable systems tailored to mission requirements.

Collaborations between international and regional partners support hybrid business models and enable timely adaptation to regional compliance frameworks.

The Low-Altitude Aircraft Detection Market: Why This Report Matters

Enables informed decision-making on technology investment, supply chain resilience, and integration models in response to evolving aerial threat landscapes.

Identifies actionable strategies-from sensor fusion adoption to regional deployment models-supporting sustainable competitive advantage.

Conclusion

As the low-altitude aircraft detection market evolves, stakeholders must adapt to new technological paradigms and complex regulatory environments. Informed choices and flexible strategies will position leaders for enduring growth and resilience.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $8.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Insights



Integration of AI-powered radar systems to improve low-altitude UAV detection accuracy

Implementation of networked acoustic sensor arrays for real-time detection of stealthy low-flying aircraft near borders

Adoption of lightweight infrared cameras to expand small drone surveillance capabilities at critical infrastructure sites

Deployment of multisensor fusion platforms to enhance threat identification in congested urban airspace

Development of portable detection systems supporting rapid response to drone incursions

Regulatory approval for beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations fueling demand for advanced low-altitude detection solutions

Emerging collaborations & partnerships to accelerate deployment of nationwide counter-UAV networks

Rising investments in edge computing and deep learning models to enhance on-device detection of micro-UAV threats

The companies profiled in this Low-altitude Aircraft Detection market report include:

Aselsan A.S.

Dedrone Holdings, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

GAO Tek & GAO Group Inc.

Hensoldt AG

Hidden Level, Inc.

Hong Kong Haisen Technology Co. Ltd.

INVOLI SA

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leishen Intelligent System Co. Ltd.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Rheinmetall AG

RTX Corporation

Saab AB

Shenzhen Jioptics Technology Co. Ltd.

Sichuan Jiuzhou Air Traffic Management Technology Co. Ltd.

SRC, Inc.

Terma A/S

Thales Group

Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation

Weibel Scientific A/S

Wuhan Lakeda Science And Technology Co. Ltd.

