Simple Consult Expands Access to $29 Online Healthcare Across 19 States

Dover, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simple Consult, a fast-growing virtual care platform built by experienced nurse practitioners, announced the expansion of its affordable, no-insurance telehealth services to 19 U.S. states. Designed for patients seeking fast, transparent, and guideline-driven online care, the platform offers virtual urgent care, prescription renewals, and chronic condition management — all for just $29 per visit.





A telehealth platform providing fast, affordable, and insurance-free virtual care to patients across the U.S.

Focused on everyday healthcare needs, Simple Consult enables patients to book asynchronous or same-day video visits with U.S.-licensed clinicians who average over 20 years of experience. The service is particularly suited for the uninsured, underinsured, and high-deductible health plan holders who often struggle with access to affordable care.

"Simple Consult was built to remove the cost and complexity barriers that prevent people from getting the care they need," said a representative from the company. "By eliminating hidden fees, subscriptions, or insurance requirements, we’ve made it possible for patients to access real, credentialed clinicians when they need them — not weeks later."

The platform provides fast and secure access to medical care, supporting a wide range of non-emergency needs including medication refills, common illnesses, lab diagnostics, and chronic care consultations. The service does not treat emergencies or prescribe controlled substances, instead focusing on safe, HIPAA-compliant telemedicine for everyday health concerns.

Key features of the platform include:

Flat $29 pricing per visit, no insurance or membership required

Coverage in 19 U.S. states, with multi-state licensed clinicians

Same-day video and asynchronous visit options

Prescription refills sent directly to local pharmacies, if appropriate

Transparent care tailored for patients who need quick, private solutions

Simple Consult is currently undergoing the LegitScript certification process and adheres to HIPAA compliance standards, ensuring data privacy and operational credibility as it scales. As part of its long-term commitment to patient-first care, the company remains independently owned and free from venture capital influence — an increasingly rare stance in the competitive telehealth space.

In addition to individual visits, the company has introduced its CarePass program: a pre-paid option offering 8 visits for $180. This package averages $15 per visit and includes appropriate prescriptions, blood work, diagnostic orders, and treatment for a range of everyday conditions.

Patients in Florida can now access fast Florida Online Prescription services without the need for insurance or long wait times. Similarly, residents in New York can benefit from New York Virtual Urgent Care, further expanding access in major urban markets.

To learn more about how Simple Consult is making healthcare affordable and accessible, visit their website or explore their Telehealth for $29 program.

With the rising demand for cost-effective online care options, Simple Consult continues to fill a growing need — providing affordable, private, and licensed Online Urgent Care to those who would otherwise go untreated or delay care due to cost.

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SakumF24upw





Digital healthcare service offering licensed clinician visits, online urgent care, and prescription refills at a fixed low cost.









About Simple Consult, LLC



Simple Consult, LLC is a Delaware-based digital healthcare provider committed to transforming how patients access routine medical services. Specializing in online consultations for adults aged 18 and older, the company focuses on non-emergency conditions and prescription refills. Its mission is to simplify healthcare by making it fast, affordable, and accessible.

Press inquiries

Simple Consult, LLC

https://simple-consult.com/

Benjamin Domingo

contact@simple-consult.com

(407)536-9751

8 The Green Suite B

Dover, Delaware, 19901

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=SakumF24upw