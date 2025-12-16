"BRIC+M Report Unveils Key Risks in Top Emerging Markets"

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The BRIC+M Emerging Market Risk Comparisons Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The BRIC+M Emerging Market Risk Comparisons Report offers an exhaustive analysis of major risks associated with leading emerging markets. Focusing on countries such as Brazil, China, India, Mexico, and Russia, the report explores both economic and political risks that could impact these markets in near-term (2010 to 2016) and long-term (2017 to 2025) scenarios.
This report serves as a pivotal tool for businesses and investors looking to identify which emerging markets hold the most promise for future growth and success. It delves into the specific business opportunities available in each region, while also addressing the potential risk factors that businesses may face. An in-depth evaluation of economic stability, regulatory framework, political landscape, and other fundamental factors is provided to offer a comprehensive view of these thriving markets.
Complementing this analysis is a detailed rating mechanism that quantifies the potential for business success against anticipated risks in each market. This rating system is pivotal for investors and business leaders, assisting them in making informed strategic decisions. As these markets continue to evolve, the insights offered in this report become increasingly valuable, equipping stakeholders with the knowledge to navigate complexities and capitalize on emerging opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
- Afghanistan
- Albania
- Algeria
- Angola
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bolivia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Congo-Brazzaville
- Congo-Kinshasa
- Costa Rica
- Cote d'Ivoire
- Croatia
- Cuba
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Ethiopia
- Finland
- France
- Gabon
- Germany
- Greece
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- Hungary
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Madagascar
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Nigeria
- North Korea
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Taiwan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Turkmenistan
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States of America
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Yemen
- Zimbabwe
- Region Reports
- Central and South Asia
- East Asia and Pacific
- East Europe
- Middle East and North Africa
- North America
- South America
- Sub-Saharan Africa
- West Europe
- Economic Forecasts
- Central and South Asia
- East Asia and Pacific
- East Europe
- Middle East and North Africa
- North America
- South America
- Sub-Saharan Africa
- West Europe
- Risk Forecasts
- Central and South Asia
- East Asia and Pacific
- East Europe
- Middle East and North Africa
- North America
- South America
- Sub-Saharan Africa
- West Europe
