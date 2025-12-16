Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group Unveil America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions for 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group , today announced the 2026 ranking of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions, honoring 500 regional banks and 500 credit unions across the United States that are delivering exceptional community-focused service, strong financial performance, and trusted digital and in-branch experiences.

Regional banks and credit unions empower local economies, support small businesses, and help families reach their financial goals. Credit unions, as member-owned cooperatives, continue to stand out for their mission-driven approach, competitive products, and emphasis on member satisfaction, often pairing lower fees with a deep commitment to the neighborhoods they serve.

“Regional banks and credit unions are the financial backbone of communities nationwide,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek. “These institutions build real relationships with the people they serve, and that proximity to customers translates into stronger trust, better service, and meaningful impact. We’re proud to recognize the organizations setting the standard for excellence in community banking.”

The America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026 ranking is based on a comprehensive research study combining financial benchmarking, a large-scale independent customer survey, and millions of digital reviews.

Plant-A Insights Group began with an initial pool of more than 8,800 banks and credit unions, evaluated across key financial indicators including profitability, Texas Ratio (credit quality), and net loans and leases. From there, over 2,400 banks and 2,400 credit unions advanced to an in-depth customer evaluation.

To view the full list of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026 and learn more about the methodology, visit rankings.newsweek.com/americas-best-regional-banks-credit-unions-2026

