Sysco addresses food insecurity in global communities, exceeding its giving goals in 3rd annual Purpose Month

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation, the leading global foodservice distribution company, is excited to share that nearly 10,000 colleagues around the world volunteered every day in November, making the company’s 3rd annual Purpose Month its most successful yet.

Thousands of colleagues from 339 sites in 9 countries participated in Sysco’s Purpose Month, impacting over 1,700 individual charities in an annual quest to ease global food insecurity.

“Sysco’s Purpose Month is further evidence of our commitment to helping to ease food insecurity, to supporting the communities we serve and to living our Purpose of Connecting the World to Share Food and Care for One Another,” said Devin Graves, Sysco’s director of community impact.

Sysco’s Purpose Month originated in Canada in November 2022, when colleagues from across that country’s 16 sites rallied together against a common goal to combat hunger in local communities and to boost their volunteering and donation efforts ahead of the holiday season.

That effort was so successful that Sysco decided to expand that program globally in 2023. Since then, Sysco colleagues have donated more of their time and product each year, for a total of over 80,000 volunteer hours in three years.

“I know this is only the beginning of what we can do to make a global impact in the communities where we work and live,” Graves said. “Our colleagues across the world are passionate about helping our communities and will continue to step up to show their support.”

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 339 distribution centers, in 10 countries, with 75,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $81 billion in fiscal year 2025 that ended June 28, 2025.

As the world’s largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com . For important news and key information for Sysco investors, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investors.sysco.com .

