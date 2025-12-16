Treasure Hunt: Four Friends Chase Lost Gold off Cuba's Coast, New From Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Lansky’s Gold, a gripping historical adventure by Duane Kennedy Nelson, readers are transported back to 1956 when a lobster boat laden with over thirty million dollars in gold departs from Nueva Gerona, Cuba. This treasure, masterminded by mobster Meyer Lansky, was intended for Santiago de Cuba, where it would be disguised and shipped to Italy for the notorious mob boss Charlie Luciano. However, the gold mysteriously vanished, leaving behind a tantalizing mystery. Fast forward to 2006, four friends embark on a daring quest aboard their 38-foot yacht from Winyah Bay, South Carolina, determined to uncover this lost fortune.



Their journey takes them through the treacherous waters of the Southeastern U.S. and the Bahamas, facing storms and personal challenges. Clues left by Lansky, a tattered logbook, and the revolutionary path of Fidel Castro guide them toward the elusive treasure. Lansky’s Gold is rich in Cuban history and reflects Nelson's extensive sailing experiences in the Caribbean, making it a captivating read for adventure enthusiasts.



Key themes in Lansky’s Gold include:

- The allure of lost treasure and the thrill of adventure

- Friendship and camaraderie amidst challenges

- The intersection of history and organized crime

- The spiritual journey of self-discovery

- The impact of Cuba's revolutionary past



Duane Nelson structures the narrative with vivid details, immersing readers in the sights and sounds of the Caribbean. Every wave tells a story, and every storm reveals a secret, he notes, capturing the essence of this thrilling tale. What secrets lie beneath the waves, waiting to be uncovered?



Lansky’s Gold is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.



About the Author: Duane Kennedy Nelson studied engineering at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He studied business administration, advertising, and marketing at Virginia Commonwealth University. He has a passion for sailing, seamanship, and scuba diving learned in the North Atlantic. He has developed the means of mass-producing pastry products and will complete the build-out of a USDA plant by the end of 2026. Duane resides aboard his yacht, Skybird, somewhere between the Virginia Chesapeake Bay and the Lesser Antilles. He authored Miracle on Cary Street: Restoring Virginia's Grandest Movie Palace, which became an Amazon best seller. This memoir details his 25-year management of the Byrd Theatre in Richmond, VA until 2007.

