Chimoney Launches the First Digital Passport and Payment Infrastructure for AI Agents and Humans

Toronto, Canada, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimoney, a Canadian MSB and Bank of Canada-licensed Payment Service Provider , today announced the launch of the first integrated Wallet and Digital Passport platform for AI agents and humans. The offering is powered by the same regulated payment infrastructure that Chimoney already provides to human users for global payouts, now extended with identity and policy layers for autonomous systems.





The Infrastructure Gap

As artificial intelligence systems become increasingly autonomous, they require both identity credentials and payment capabilities to operate effectively. Until now, developers and companies faced a fragmented landscape where payment processors like Stripe provide transaction APIs but no identity layer, while identity providers like Okta offer authentication without payment functionality.

"Our licensed infrastructure has powered global payouts for humans for years," said Uchi Uchibeke, Founder and CEO of Chimoney. "We realized that AI agents require the same foundation, along with identity verification and programmable guardrails. Chimoney now provides that complete stack."

The Complete Stack

Chimoney's platform uniquely combines three critical layers into a single licensed infrastructure:

Layer 1: Wallet – Interledger-powered payment pointers for instant payments, multi-currency transactions across 130+ countries, 20+ stablecoins, and micropayment streaming for API-per-use models.

– Interledger-powered payment pointers for instant payments, multi-currency transactions across 130+ countries, 20+ stablecoins, and micropayment streaming for API-per-use models. Layer 2: Passport – W3C Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs) with L4 financial-grade assurance, backed by Chimoney's licensed KYC infrastructure and meeting international verifiable credential standards via APort integration.

– W3C Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs) with L4 financial-grade assurance, backed by Chimoney's licensed KYC infrastructure and meeting international verifiable credential standards via integration. Layer 3: Policy – Real-time spending governance with daily limits, per-transaction caps, recipient allowlists, approval workflows, sub-200ms policy verification, and immutable audit trails for SOX, GDPR, and HIPAA compliance.

The entire stack operates on dual regulatory licenses rarely held simultaneously, Canadian MSB (FINTRAC) and Bank of Canada PSP, making Chimoney one of the first production Interledger providers capable of serving regulated industries.

Conclusion

The launch aligns with converging infrastructure initiatives including Coinbase's x402 protocol, Cloudflare's NET dollar, and the U.S. GENIUS Act (2025) providing stablecoin regulatory clarity, developments prompting analysts to call 2025 "The Year of Stablecoins" and "The Age of Agentic AI."

With this launch, developers and companies can create, fund, and manage AI agent wallets in under five minutes via the Chimoney App or Chimoney Web .

This holiday season, Chimoney is also running two live campaigns, AI Secret Santa and 10 Days of AI Christmas , to showcase real-time agent payments, identity and policy in action. Companies can similarly launch and manage autonomous campaigns directly on Chimoney.io .

About Chimoney