U.S. Grocery Distribution Industry Projected to Hit $1.78 Trillion by 2032

Discover crucial industry-specific insights with our comprehensive analysis report on the U.S. Grocery Products Distributors industry, set to surpass $1.77 trillion by 2032. This report offers critical metrics, benchmarks, historical data, growth rates, and forecasts designed to facilitate strategic decision-making and save valuable research hours.

Key Findings:

The U.S. Grocery Products Distributors industry is projected to reach $1,776,139,701,606 by 2032.

Includes crucial industry metrics such as Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios, and Sales per Employee.

Core Benefits:

Comprehensive industry financial results, ratios, and vital statistics are consolidated into one accessible package.

Thorough benchmarking of the industry and its leading companies.

In-depth analysis of industry and company financials.

Report Features:

Historical data insights.

Revenue forecasts, growth rates, and CAGR predictions.

Detailed operating ratios.

Benchmarking data comparing individual companies with the overall industry and leading companies.

Comparative analysis with all U.S. industries.

Profiles and financial histories of up to ten top U.S.-based companies.

Designed to Benefit:

Analysis and Financial Modeling.

Investment Professionals.

Lenders.

M&A Advisors.

Appraisers.

Consultants.

Key Data:

Historic and projected revenues through 2032.

Employee count statistics from 2017 to 2024.

CAGR for periods 2017-2024 and 2025-2032.

Profiles of top U.S. companies in the industry.

Employment and Establishments Data:

Firm and establishment numbers from 2017 to 2024.

Employee statistics from 2017 to 2024.

Average annual sales per firm and establishment for 2017-2024.

Operating ratios compared to all industries.

Benchmarks:

Industry revenue, profits, and tax comparisons with all industries.

Publicly-Held Companies Analysis:

Industry income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements from 2017 to 2024.

Top Companies Profiled & Ranked:

Detailed profiles, financial reports, and executive lists for top U.S.-based corporations.

Top Companies Ranking Criteria:

Market Capitalization, Employees, Revenue, Net Income.

3-Year Revenue and Income Growth.

Return on Assets, Equity, and Invested Capital.

Leading Companies Profiled:

UniPro Foodservice Inc, SYSCO Corporation, McLane Company Inc, C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc, United Natural Foods Inc, Core-Mark International Inc, Chefs Warehouse Inc (The), Innovative Food Holdings Inc.

Comparison of Top Publicly-Held Companies to Industry Averages:

Analyzed in terms of Income Statements, Balance Sheets, and Cash Flow Statistics in 2024.



