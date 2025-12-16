Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Trends, Sizing, Megatrends, Patent Analysis, SWOT Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2025-2035

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neuromorphic Computing Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Offering, Type of Application, Type of Deployment, Type of End User, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neuromorphic computing market is projected to expand from USD 2.60 billion in the current year to USD 61.48 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 33.32% over the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for efficient artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across diverse sectors.

Neuromorphic computing represents a pivotal shift in computing paradigms, with its design inspired by the human brain. It leverages both hardware and software to emulate the brain's neural architecture, facilitating advanced information processing. Historically rooted in the developments by Misha Mahowald and Carver Mead in 1980, this technology thrives on spiking neural networks (SNNs). Unlike traditional artificial neural networks (ANNs), SNNs employ spikes for data processing, enhancing power efficiency in real-time edge applications.

Specialized neuromorphic chips form the cornerstone of this domain, executing AI tasks like recognition and decision-making with unprecedented efficacy and precision compared to conventional silicon architectures. These chips are vital in industries seeking to perform complex tasks with reduced power consumption, making them ideal for mobile devices, edge computing, and sensor networks. Consequently, as the demand for AI and machine learning solutions accelerates, the integration of neuromorphic systems in sectors such as AI, robotics, and healthcare is anticipated to fuel market growth.

Market Segments

By Type of Offering : The market is segmented into hardware and software. Currently, the hardware segment-comprising neuromorphic processors, memory chips, and sensors-dominates the market. However, the software segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by a shift towards simulation and algorithm development, especially on cloud platforms.

: The market is segmented into hardware and software. Currently, the hardware segment-comprising neuromorphic processors, memory chips, and sensors-dominates the market. However, the software segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by a shift towards simulation and algorithm development, especially on cloud platforms. By Type of Application : Applications span data processing, image processing, pattern recognition, and more. Image processing currently captures the majority share due to its significant demand in autonomous vehicles and medical imaging. However, the signal processing segment is poised for substantial growth, particularly in telecommunications and devices like hearing aids and radar systems.

: Applications span data processing, image processing, pattern recognition, and more. Image processing currently captures the majority share due to its significant demand in autonomous vehicles and medical imaging. However, the signal processing segment is poised for substantial growth, particularly in telecommunications and devices like hearing aids and radar systems. By Type of Deployment : Edge computing presently holds the majority share, pivotal for low-latency and real-time processing. In contrast, cloud computing is forecasted to exhibit higher growth due to technological advancements in managing large data volumes.

: Edge computing presently holds the majority share, pivotal for low-latency and real-time processing. In contrast, cloud computing is forecasted to exhibit higher growth due to technological advancements in managing large data volumes. By End User : Military and defense sectors currently lead in market share due to demands for real-time data processing. Yet, the automotive sector is likely to grow more rapidly, driven by developments in autonomous vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems.

: Military and defense sectors currently lead in market share due to demands for real-time data processing. Yet, the automotive sector is likely to grow more rapidly, driven by developments in autonomous vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems. By Geographical Regions: North America presently dominates the market; however, Asia is expected to grow at a faster rate because of increased adoption of AI and IT sector growth.

The report provides detailed insights into market sizing, competitive landscapes, company profiles, megatrends, patent analysis, and recent developments. It also includes analysis frameworks like Porter's Five Forces, SWOT, and value chain analysis.

Market sizing and opportunity analysis

Competitive landscape and company profiles

Megatrends and patent analysis

Recent developments and SWOT analysis

Porter's Five Forces and value chain analysis

Current and projected market size

Leading companies and market influencers

CAGR and distribution of market opportunities

Comprehensive market analysis with detailed revenue projections

Insights into competitive dynamics for strategic positioning

Analysis of key drivers, barriers, and growth opportunities

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $61.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.3% Regions Covered Global

