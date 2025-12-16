Punjab EPA’s Smog Mitigation Efforts Deliver Significant Improvement in Lahore’s Air Quality This November

LAHORE, Pakistan, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lahore witnessed a major reduction in smog this November, marking one of the most significant improvements in recent years. Independent monitoring by the Pakistan Air Quality Initiative (PAQI) confirms that daily PM2.5 peaks dropped by 56 percent, falling to 237 µg/m³, compared to 539 µg/m³ in November 2024. The monthly average also declined by 37 percent, and year-to-date data shows a 15.6 percent reduction in overall pollution.

Experts acknowledge that favorable weather supported dispersion, but attribute the sustained decline in hazardous smog primarily to the Punjab Government’s aggressive, data-driven mitigation strategy. Notably, Lahore recorded zero hazardous AQI days this November, a major shift attributed to consistent enforcement, large-scale field operations, and regulatory actions across the city.

The Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) intensified anti-smog measures through a zero-tolerance policy targeting industrial, vehicular, and agricultural emissions. Enforcement actions included:

Industrial Crackdown

2,575 illegal polluting units demolished

2,500 premises sealed

4,000 FIRs registered

Rs 711 million in fines imposed





Brick Kilns Enforcement

485 brick kilns demolished

3,178 sealed

1,171 FIRs registered

Rs 276 million in fines imposed





In parallel, the province launched extensive field interventions to curb dust and smoke. Anti-smog guns sprayed nearly 55,000 kilometers of urban corridors, and water sprinklers were deployed around agricultural belts to limit crop-burning smoke. Additional efforts included installing 2,160 water recyclers at service stations, conducting 168 bird-hazard surveillance operations, and inspecting heavy vehicles and sand trolleys for emissions compliance.

Punjab Environment DG Imran Hāmid Sheikh reaffirmed the government’s commitment, stating: “Our approach is evidence-based, and the numbers reflect the impact of proactive regulation. This progress shows that when the government acts decisively, air quality responds.”

Thanks to the Punjab Government’s coordinated plan spanning industry, transport, agriculture, and urban dust control Lahore has seen a measurable reduction in smog and clearer improvements in AQI this season. Targeted enforcement, rapid industrial action, anti-smog field operations, and round-the-clock monitoring have collectively prevented the city from slipping into another hazardous crisis.

A key component of this improved governance is the EPA Punjab’s AQI platform. The aqi.punjab.gov.pk website and mobile app provide a user-friendly, real-time dashboard that pulls hourly data for six key pollutants from 41 monitoring stations across 18 districts. These platforms also offer health advisories and historical data for trend analysis, empowering citizens through transparent, area-specific air quality information.

Officials emphasized that sustained year-round action, public cooperation, and continuous modernization of air-quality systems will be essential to protecting citizens and ensuring cleaner winters ahead.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0933ab70-7d49-4409-8811-3e43036959bc