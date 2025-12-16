Carbon-Smart Investment Portfolio Market Worth $33.35 Billion in 2025 is Set to Reach $64.67 Billion by 2029: Insights for Equities, Fixed Income, Mutual Funds, Exchange-Traded Funds, and Other Investments

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon-Smart Investment Portfolio Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The carbon-smart investment portfolio market is witnessing significant expansion, projected to rise from $28.18 billion in 2024 to $33.35 billion by 2025, with a robust CAGR of 18.4%. This growth is propelled by heightened focus on climate-related financial risks, the surge in green bond issuance, and the enhanced performance of renewable energy assets. Contributing factors include the expanding use of climate stress testing and the increasing availability of carbon-offset projects.

Looking ahead, the market is set to escalate to $64.67 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 18%. Driving this momentum are factors such as the escalating demand for sustainable investments, rising awareness of climate change repercussions, government incentives favoring low-carbon projects, and a growing interest in net-zero aligned portfolios. Increased transparency in carbon reporting and the integration of blockchain technology are significant trends alongside advancements in carbon accounting, offset verification, and climate risk models.

The surge in green building certifications is a pivotal growth driver for carbon-smart investment portfolios. As governments, businesses, and occupiers aim for energy-efficient and sustainable construction, the role of such portfolios becomes increasingly crucial. They provide capital for projects meeting sustainability standards, incentivize energy-efficient practices, and support certified green developments. Notably, in July 2024, the U.S. Green Building Council reported over 46,000 residential projects certified under the LEED rating system, exemplifying this upward trajectory.

Key market players are developing innovative strategies to enhance carbon sequestration and biodiversity, attracting environmentally conscious investors. For instance, the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec partnered with Clean Energy Finance Corporation to launch Meldora, a $165 million sustainable agriculture platform promoting climate-smart farming and renewable energy, resulting in high-quality Australian carbon credits.

Similarly, in April 2025, Meta Platforms Inc. collaborated with EFM Investments & Advisory LLC to foster climate-smart forestry in Washington State. The alliance aims to generate 676,000 forest carbon credits by 2035, transitioning 68,000 acres to management practices that enhance carbon storage and biodiversity, aligning with Meta's goal to attain net-zero emissions by 2030.

Prominent players shaping the carbon-smart investment landscape include Allianz Global Investors GmbH, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc., Legal & General Investment Management Ltd., UBS Asset Management AG, and Fidelity Investments, among others. The carbon-smart investment portfolio market analysis indicates that Europe was the largest region in 2024, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate.

Markets Covered:

Investment Types: Equities, Fixed Income, Mutual Funds, Exchange-Traded Funds, Other Investment Types

Strategies: Negative Screening, Positive Screening, ESG Integration, Impact Investing, Other Strategies

Applications: Wealth Management, Retirement Planning, Corporate Investment, Other Applications

End-Users: Institutional Investors, Retail Investors, Asset Managers, Pension Funds, Other End-Users

Subsegments Include:

Equities: Green, Renewable Energy, ESG-Focused Stocks

Fixed Income: Green, Sustainability, Climate Bonds

Mutual Funds: Green, Climate-Focused

ETFs: Green, Low-Carbon

Other Investments: Impact Investments, Carbon Credits, Sustainable Real Asset

Leading Companies:

Allianz Global Investors, Morgan Stanley, Legal & General, UBS, Fidelity, State Street, BlackRock, Northern Trust, Amundi, Invesco, JP Morgan, Schroders, DWS Group, Wellington Management, AXA, PIMCO, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Robeco, Carbon Equity

Geographic Scope:

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Data Coverage: Historical and forecast data over a five to ten-year period; market share, segmentation, and ratios compared to related markets. Data sources are verified with end notes.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $33.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $64.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Carbon-Smart Investment Portfolio market report include:

Allianz Global Investors GmbH

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

Legal & General Investment Management Ltd.

UBS Asset Management AG

Fidelity Investments

State Street Corporation

BlackRock Inc.

Northern Trust Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

Invesco Ltd.

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Schroders plc

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

Wellington Management

AXA Investment Managers Paris

Pacific Investment Management Company LLC

Goldman Sachs Asset Management L.P.

BNP Paribas Asset Management S.A.

Robeco Groep N.V.

Carbon Equity B.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8n7c0l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment