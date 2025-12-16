Chef Daniel Lubin Weekly Meal Prep Expands In-Home Weekly Meal Prep for Coppell, Irving & Las Colinas Families

Coppell, TX , Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chef Daniel Lubin Weekly Meal Prep, a provider of personalized in-home cooking solutions, has expanded its weekly meal prep service to families in Coppell, Irving, and Las Colinas. The service brings chef-prepared meals directly into clients’ homes on a recurring weekly schedule, offering customized menus tailored to each household’s dietary preferences, portion needs, and routines.





Lubin’s service follows a private-chef model rather than a delivery or shared-menu program. Meals are cooked inside each client’s home on a recurring weekly cook date, built around household size, schedules, dietary needs, and preferences. Dishes are portioned, labeled, and organized in the refrigerator so meals are ready to reheat throughout the week.

“We absolutely loved having Chef Daniel as part of our home team and hired him over another personal chef we had worked with before. What stood out most was how much he cared about making the process easy and how closely he listened to our feedback. We have very high standards, and from start to finish, we couldn’t be happier.”

— The Cooper Family

Over the past several years, Lubin has developed this system through long-term work with families who wanted consistent, well-made food without the ongoing burden of planning, shopping, or cooking.

“I’ve spent years refining how this works in real kitchens for real weekly schedules,” said Lubin. “The goal is to make food feel handled, without it feeling impersonal.”

Lubin has worked in high-end restaurants in Dallas and continues to operate his private chef business locally, focusing on a limited number of weekly clients. A defining influence on his approach is his training at Ballymaloe Cookery School in County Cork, Ireland, where cooking is taught through traditional recipes that reflect a specific time, place, and culture. That philosophy carries into his weekly meal prep work, with menus grounded in authentic preparations rather than trend-driven or mass-produced dishes.

The weekly service is structured to remove friction from everyday meals while remaining fully personal to each household:

In-home weekly meal prep with portioning, labeling, and fridge organization

Custom menus that adjust based on household feedback each week

Rooted in authentic techniques and recipes, cooked with real ingredients

Menus are adjusted week to week based on client feedback and can accommodate a wide range of needs, including high-protein, low-carb, gluten-free, dairy-free, and low-sodium diets, as well as family-friendly preferences. Grocery costs are handled separately to maintain transparency and flexibility around ingredient quality.

Chef Daniel Lubin offers custom weekly meal prep services in Coppell, Irving, Las Colinas, and the broader DFW metroplex.

About Chef Daniel Lubin Weekly Meal Prep

Chef Daniel Lubin Weekly Meal Prep is a Coppell, Texas–based in-home cooking service specializing in weekly meal prep and custom menus for families and professionals. Founded by trained chef Daniel Lubin, the company focuses on authentic recipes, classical techniques, and real ingredients to deliver high-quality meals prepared directly in clients’ homes. The service also includes private dinners and small-event catering throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area. More information is available at www.ChefDanielLubin.com.



