AESO Updates Grid Condition Communications

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) is improving how electricity system conditions are shared with Albertans, industry partners, utilities, and media by enhancing its Grid Conditions communication processes. The updated processes take effect today.

These changes better reflect how Alberta’s grid operates and are designed to:

Provide greater transparency and information about grid conditions

Reserve public action requests for true energy emergency situations

Strengthen alignment with Independent System Operators (ISOs) across North America





In most cases, grid operators have the tools and systems in place to maintain reliability without needing public action. These new communication processes strike a balance between providing Albertans with critical information at the right time and ensuring our system operators benefit from a public response when it’s needed the most.

“These updates reflect best practices used across North America,” said Rob Davidson, Vice-President of Grid Reliability. “By communicating with more precision, we can focus public attention when it’s most impactful, while providing industry and government partners with consistent, timely information.”

Strong Electricity Supply Outlook

Alberta’s total installed generation capacity increased by 11.3 per cent in 2024, reaching 23,122 megawatts (MW). With this new supply, Alberta is well prepared to meet the higher electricity demand typically experienced during the winter months. Given current supply forecasts and intertie availability, the risk of resource adequacy issues heading into winter remains very low.

Our system controllers and forecasters continue to closely monitor both current and anticipated conditions to maintain grid reliability throughout the year.

New Tools Available

The AESO has introduced several digital tools to ensure that system condition updates are more transparent, accessible and easier to understand, including:

Understanding Grid Conditions landing page – A streamlined hub explaining system status, required actions and historical grid conditions. Email Subscription Services – Allowing the public and stakeholders to subscribe to receive automated updates.





What’s Changing

Under these processes, the AESO is refining when and how information is shared during periods of system stress and is updating its grid condition categories to improve clarity and consistency.

Updated Grid Condition Categories

Normal

Energy supply is meeting current demand and maintaining energy reserves.





Watch

All available energy is being used to maintain reliability and energy reserves remain intact.





Attention

All available energy and partial energy reserves are being used to maintain reliability. Increased demand or supply interruptions could lead to emergency operations.

Action: Albertans are encouraged to reduce energy use, if safe to do so. Visit Energy Conservation for tips.





Energy Emergency

All available energy and reserves are being used and cannot meet current demand. It has entered emergency conditions where controlled temporary outages may occur.

Action: Albertans are asked to immediately reduce energy use, if safe to do so. Conservation is critical. Visit Energy Conservation for tips.





About the AESO

The Alberta Electric System Operator is responsible for the safe, reliable, and economic planning and operation of the Alberta Interconnected Electric System. We provide open and non-discriminatory access to Alberta’s interconnected power grid and facilitate its competitive wholesale electricity market.