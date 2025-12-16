Vereigen Media Scales VM Engage, Delivering ROI-Driven B2B Advertising & Programmatic Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-based B2B demand generation company, today announced the strategic scale of VM Engage, an advanced programmatic advertising solution powered by first-party data and 100% human verification delivering measurable outcomes that fuel pipeline growth.

As the modern B2B buyer journey evolves, buyers and organizations demand more relevant, accurate, trusted, privacy-first performances, and privacy-compliant experiences. Vereigen Media’s VM Engage solution is built to meet that demand by simplifying how brands reach, engage, and convert verified decision-makers at every stage of the funnel.

Vereigen Media Engage amplifies a brand’s digital presence through data-driven programmatic ad delivery, making sure high-value decision-makers receive the right message at the right time. This approach strengthens brand awareness and validates real audience interest, enabling growing enterprises to engage the right decision-makers, reduce wasted exposure, and build a more informed, engagement-ready pipeline with measurable confidence.





Scaling VM Engage: The Next Era of B2B Advertising

VM Engage uses precision first-party intelligence to deliver high-impact B2B programmatic and display advertising directly to ICP-aligned decision-makers. This ensures:



Higher time-spent interaction

Increased conversion velocity

Stronger account penetration

Amplified brand visibility across key accounts.

VM Engage works seamlessly with Vereigen Media’s verified content engagement solution helping marketing leaders and revenue teams to:



Strengthen authenticated audience reach

Enhance account engagement velocity

Increase conversion from interest to intent

Maximize digital ROI through real-time intelligence

Ensure compliance-first growth



What Sets Vereigen Media Apart

B2B marketers around the globe continue to struggle with unreliable third-party data, bot traffic, and outsourced delivery models that create inefficiencies and compliance risks. Vereigen Media solves those challenges with:

110M+ continuously validated first-party decision-maker contacts

decision-maker contacts 100% human-verified engagement for every delivered record

for every delivered record Zero outsourcing , quality, accuracy, and compliance remain in-house

, quality, accuracy, and compliance remain in-house Intelligent programmatic delivery aligned to real buying signals

aligned to real buying signals True accountability backed by measurable outcomes



Whether the goal is to powering brand amplification, accelerating demand performance, or driving large-scale event registrations, Vereigen Media helps organizations to connect with the right people at the right companies, confidently and consistently.

“Marketing leaders deserve a trusted partner that align to measurable outcomes. VM Engage, a programmatic advertising solution, helps businesses stand out, connect faster, and convert with purpose. When we say ‘Leads. Done Right.’, we actually mean it.”

- Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner, Vereigen Media.

Built for Modern B2B Leaders

From Media and SaaS to Technology and Marketplace ecosystems, Vereigen Media supports enterprise and growth-stage brands navigating complex decision-making environments by providing:



B2B advertising services that prioritize relevance overreach

that prioritize relevance overreach Digital programs designed for marketing and sales alignment

Human-driven accuracy that eliminates bot and spam risks

that eliminates bot and spam risks First-party compliance data that adapts to evolving privacy regulations

VM Engage ensures marketers can optimize investment, strengthen pipeline outcomes, and accelerate deal momentum through verified engagement.

Real Impact From Real People

Vereigen Media, a B2B advertising agency, has helped leading technology and enterprise brands, such as ServiceNow, NICE, AnyDesk, and Cybersecurity organizations exceed engagement and conversion goals while building predictable, measurable demand performance.



Proven Results:

8%+ email engagement driven by programmatic follow-up sequences.

driven by programmatic follow-up sequences. <2% data replacement rate across enterprise campaigns

across enterprise campaigns 90%+ conversion to MQL for targeted high-intent programs



About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a U.S.-based B2B Lead generation agency transforming how brands build trust, engagement, and conversion through first-party data, verified content engagement, and ROI-driven programmatic advertising solutions. With a people-first approach and zero-outsourcing model, Vereigen Media delivers authentic interactions that create measurable revenue impact for marketing and sales teams across the United States and globally.

Leads. Done Right.

