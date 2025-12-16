National Advertising Review Board Finds Kendal Nutricare’s Claims on Whole Milk and MFGM in Kendamil Infant Formula Supported

New York, NY, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A panel of BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Review Board (NARB), the appellate advertising body of BBB National Programs, has determined that certain claims made by Kendal Nutricare Limited for its Kendamil infant formula products are supported and not misleading.

Kendal Nutricare produces infant formulas under the Kendamil brand. The challenger, Nurture, LLC, a subsidiary of Danone, produces organic infant and toddler products under brands such as Happy Baby and Happy Tot.

Kendal Nutricare was challenged by Nurture before BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division (NAD). The challenger appealed NAD’s determination (Case #7422) that Kendal could continue to make claims related to its whole milk ingredient in its infant formulas that naturally contains MFGM (milk fat globule membrane) and its association with cognitive development and claims that its formulas do not contain specific oils commonly used in its competitor’s formulas.

The NARB panel agreed with NAD’s conclusion that Kendal’s statements, such as “What we do is grass-fed whole milk and lactose sourced locally from European family farms with naturally present MFGM, with the addition of HMOs, dual prebiotics (GOS & FOS), and plant- based DHA & ARA” and “Whole milk fats are similar to those found in breast milk, with naturally occurring MFGM supporting cognitive development,” are truthful and not misleading. The panel agreed with NAD’s conclusion that the research in the record supports the claim that whole milk as the primary ingredient in infant formula will contain the key ingredient MFGM, which has been shown in studies of breast milk and MFGM-supplemented infant formula to provide cognitive development benefits. The panel agreed with NAD that the advertiser’s express claims do not convey the challenged implied claim that “the naturally occurring MFGM in Kendamil formulas is comparable to that which has been shown to have a positive effect on neurodevelopment.”

The NARB panel also agreed with NAD’s conclusion that Kendal’s claims, such as “Kendamil Organic infant formula combines only the finest quality and sustainably sourced organic ingredients, starting with natural whole milk fats (present with MFGM identified in breast milk and shown to support cognitive development) and lactose from grass-fed cows - replacing palm oil, soy, and corn syrups while creating a naturally creamy formula closer to breast milk and wholesome by nature,” are truthful and not misleading. The panel confirmed that Kendal’s formula contains additive oils like sunflower, rapeseed, and coconut, and that its claims do not imply that all fats in the formula come exclusively from whole milk.

The panel determined that consumers of organic infant formula are relatively sophisticated and discerning and will not misunderstand the information about the Kendamil products provided by the advertiser. Accordingly, the panel agreed with NAD’s conclusion that Kendal had support for its whole milk and MFGM and oil additive claims and that the claims are not misleading.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB procedures, this release may not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.