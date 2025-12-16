MRI Guided Neurosurgery Market Analysis and Forecast (2025-2035) by Type, Product, Application, End User, Country and Region

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MRI Guided Neurosurgery Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Product, Application, End User, Country, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



One of the key drivers of the MRI-guided neurosurgery market is the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. As healthcare providers and patients alike seek alternatives to traditional open surgeries, MRI-guided techniques provide the precision required for complex neurosurgical procedures while minimizing risks such as infection, excessive bleeding, and prolonged recovery times.



Real-time MRI imaging allows surgeons to navigate delicate brain and spinal structures with high accuracy, enabling safer tumor resections, epilepsy treatments, and spinal surgeries. This shift towards less invasive procedures, coupled with the growing prevalence of neurological disorders such as brain tumors, epilepsy, and neurovascular diseases, continues to drive the adoption of MRI-guided technologies in neurosurgery.



Despite the growth of the MRI-guided neurosurgery market, several challenges persist. One of the primary challenges in MRI guided neurosurgery market is the high cost of MRI systems and related surgical equipment. MRI-guided neurosurgery requires specialized machines that are expensive to purchase and maintain, making it difficult for smaller healthcare facilities or those in low-resource regions to adopt MRI guided neurosurgery technology.



Additionally, the need for trained personnel to operate MRI-guided systems and interpret the real-time imaging further increases costs. These financial barriers can limit access to this advanced technology, preventing it from reaching broader patient populations and hindering its widespread adoption across diverse healthcare settings.



The global MRI-guided neurosurgery market is highly competitive, with several key players driving innovation and MRI-guided neurosurgery market growth. Leading companies are continuously developing advanced MRI technologies, robotic systems, and image-guided surgical solutions.

These companies are leveraging cutting-edge research, strategic partnerships, and technological advancements to enhance neurosurgical precision, improve patient outcomes, and address growing demand for minimally invasive neurosurgeries. Additionally, ongoing investment in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and functional MRI is expected to accelerate MRI-guided neurosurgery market growth and transform surgical practices globally.

Companies Profiled

Medtronic plc.

GE Healthcare Inc.

Brainlab AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

Insightec Ltd.

Synaptive Medical

Elekta AB

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Donaldson Company Inc. (Medica S.p.A.)

Samsung Electronics (NeuroLogica Corporation)

Adaptive NeuroTechnologies, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

