VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from December 08th to December 12th,2025

Nanterre, December 15th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 08th to December 12th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 08th to December 12th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 08/12/2025 FR0000125486 34 673 120,838200 XPAR VINCI 08/12/2025 FR0000125486 18 035 120,782100 CEUX VINCI 08/12/2025 FR0000125486 2 095 120,778100 TQEX VINCI 09/12/2025 FR0000125486 36 260 120,744700 XPAR VINCI 09/12/2025 FR0000125486 18 295 120,741500 CEUX VINCI 09/12/2025 FR0000125486 2 075 120,778800 TQEX VINCI 10/12/2025 FR0000125486 73 250 117,997700 XPAR VINCI 10/12/2025 FR0000125486 37 007 117,647800 CEUX VINCI 10/12/2025 FR0000125486 4 117 118,253200 TQEX VINCI 11/12/2025 FR0000125486 35 082 118,269600 XPAR VINCI 11/12/2025 FR0000125486 17 971 118,277400 CEUX VINCI 11/12/2025 FR0000125486 2 604 118,169500 TQEX VINCI 12/12/2025 FR0000125486 61 828 119,838900 XPAR VINCI 12/12/2025 FR0000125486 38 919 119,843300 CEUX VINCI 12/12/2025 FR0000125486 4 597 119,953700 TQEX TOTAL 386 808 119,3107

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

