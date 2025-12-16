VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from December 08th to December 12th,2025

Nanterre, December 15th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 08th to December 12th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 08th to December 12th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI08/12/2025FR000012548634 673120,838200XPAR
VINCI08/12/2025FR000012548618 035120,782100CEUX
VINCI08/12/2025FR00001254862 095120,778100TQEX
VINCI09/12/2025FR000012548636 260120,744700XPAR
VINCI09/12/2025FR000012548618 295120,741500CEUX
VINCI09/12/2025FR00001254862 075120,778800TQEX
VINCI10/12/2025FR000012548673 250117,997700XPAR
VINCI10/12/2025FR000012548637 007117,647800CEUX
VINCI10/12/2025FR00001254864 117118,253200TQEX
VINCI11/12/2025FR000012548635 082118,269600XPAR
VINCI11/12/2025FR000012548617 971118,277400CEUX
VINCI11/12/2025FR00001254862 604118,169500TQEX
VINCI12/12/2025FR000012548661 828119,838900XPAR
VINCI12/12/2025FR000012548638 919119,843300CEUX
VINCI12/12/2025FR00001254864 597119,953700TQEX
      
  TOTAL386 808119,3107 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

