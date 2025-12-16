From Insulin Injections to Functional Cures: Regenerative Medicine Reshapes Diabetes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary – Stanford researchers achieved complete diabetes reversal in mice using a combined blood stem cell and islet transplant that eliminates the need for insulin or immunosuppressive drugs[1]. Meanwhile, stem cell therapies are restoring natural insulin production in human trials, with some patients achieving insulin independence for over a year[2]. As the healthcare industry pivots from managing symptoms to engineering biological solutions, five companies are positioning themselves at the forefront of this regenerative revolution: Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX), Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), and Sernova Biotherapeutics (TSX: SVA) (OTCPK: SEOVF).

Analysts project the U.S. diabetes market will surge past $75 billion by 2031, driven by advanced cell therapies and continuous glucose monitoring systems transforming patient care[3]. Regenerative approaches are gaining momentum as regulatory frameworks expand to accommodate next-generation treatments, creating a narrow window for early investors to position themselves before these functional cures become standard of care[4].

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) has highlighted the critical role of cell encapsulation technology in enabling effective, long-term treatments for type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes. Through Insulinova, Inc., a joint venture with SGAustria Pte. Ltd., the company is advancing a proprietary differentiation process achieving high-efficiency conversion of stem cells into insulin-producing and regulating cells, targeting type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes patients globally. This innovative approach addresses a fundamental challenge: the immune system's rejection of implanted cells, which historically required lifelong immunosuppressive drugs carrying significant risks.

"Cell encapsulation is a game-changer in the field of regenerative medicine," said Chris Winter, CEO of Avant Technologies. "By partnering with SGAustria, we're ensuring that any genetically modified insulin-producing cells that we develop together can thrive in the body long-term and offer the potential of restoring natural glucose control and dramatically improving patients' quality of life. This technology not only minimizes risks like immune rejection but also prevents potential complications such as cell escape or tumor formation, making it a cornerstone for safe and scalable diabetes therapies."

The market opportunity is substantial. According to the International Diabetes Federation, 589 million people globally live with both type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes, projected to reach 853 million by 2050, a 46% increase. SGAustria's Cell-in-a-Box® technology creates a protective barrier around genetically modified cells, shielding them from immune attacks while allowing nutrients, oxygen, and insulin to pass through freely. Avant will provide initial funding over the next eight months to hit established criteria relevant for an efficient, sustainable, and reproducible diabetes treatment.

Avant's strategic transformation extends beyond a diabetes treatment through Klothonova, the company's 50/50 joint venture with Singapore-based cell therapy pioneer Austrianova, which is developing a cell-based therapy designed to sustainably restore circulating α-Klotho levels using genetically modified human cells. Recent research from the Mayo Clinic, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, demonstrates a strong association between declining α-Klotho levels and arterial stiffness, endothelial dysfunction, and vascular calcification, providing urgent scientific backing for anti-aging therapies.

Both SGAustria and Austrianova utilize cell-encapsulation platforms backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications representing decades of development. The potential market opportunity spans multiple therapeutic areas: the global Alzheimer's market is projected to reach $32.8 billion by 2033, cardiovascular disease remains the world's leading cause of death, and kidney disease affects 850 million people worldwide. The broader cell-based therapy market could reach $44 billion globally, representing urgent health crises requiring the innovative therapeutic solutions Avant is developing.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) presented first-ever clinical data on CASGEVY® in children ages 5-11 years at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting, demonstrating transformative results in younger patients with severe sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. In children with SCD, all four patients with sufficient follow-up achieved freedom from vaso-occlusive crises for at least 12 consecutive months, while all six evaluable TDT patients achieved transfusion independence for at least 12 months. The safety profile in younger patients remained consistent with myeloablative conditioning and autologous transplant established in studies of patients 12 years and older.

"These results — the first clinical data ever presented on any genetic therapy for children ages 5-11 years with SCD — again demonstrate the transformative potential of CASGEVY," said Carmen Bozic, M.D., Executive Vice President, Global Medicines Development and Medical Affairs, and Chief Medical Officer at Vertex. "With dosing completed in the 5-11 age group and the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher for CASGEVY in this population in hand, we are excited to begin global regulatory filings in the first half of next year and bring this potentially transformative therapy to eligible children as soon as possible."

Vertex expects to initiate global regulatory submissions for CASGEVY in children 5-11 years in the first half of 2026, with the FDA's Commissioner's National Priority Voucher accelerating review to 1-2 months once the supplemental Biologics License Application is submitted. Enrollment and dosing are complete for the 5-11 years cohort in both the CLIMB-151 and CLIMB-141 Phase 3 studies, with plans to extend the program to children ages 2-4 years.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) filed a supplemental New Drug Application with the FDA for approval of Wegovy® injection 7.2 mg, a higher dose designed to provide greater weight loss potential for adults with obesity. In the 72-week STEP UP Phase 3 trial, patients taking semaglutide 7.2 mg achieved an average weight loss of 20.7% from a mean baseline of 249 pounds, compared to 17.5% with the currently approved 2.4 mg dose and 2.4% with placebo, when patients adhered to treatment. The submission will be reviewed under the FDA's Commissioner's National Priority Voucher pilot program, which accelerates review for products addressing major national health priorities with an expected 1-2 month timeline.

"Our pipeline is rapidly expanding to meet the needs of people living with obesity, and this submission—under the FDA's new expedited review program—marks an exciting step forward," said Anna Windle, Ph.D., senior vice president, Clinical Development, Medical and Regulatory Affairs at Novo Nordisk. "If approved, semaglutide 7.2 mg would bring patients and healthcare professionals a new option for greater weight loss potential, further underlining the efficacy that the semaglutide molecule can bring."

The higher-dose formulation demonstrated that 33.2% of patients achieved weight loss of 25% or more after 72 weeks, compared to 16.7% with the 2.4 mg dose.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) reported strong momentum for CASGEVY®, with nearly 300 patients referred to Authorized Treatment Centers globally and approximately 165 patients completing their first cell collection, including 50 in the third quarter of 2025. The company presented positive Phase 1 data for CTX310®, targeting ANGPTL3 for cardiovascular disease, in a late-breaking session at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions with simultaneous publication in The New England Journal of Medicine, highlighting the potential to safely and durably lower both triglycerides and LDL following single-course IV administration. Vertex expects clear line of sight to over $100 million in total CASGEVY revenue this year with significant growth anticipated in 2026.

"This has been another strong quarter of execution and progress across our portfolio," said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of CRISPR Therapeutics. "CASGEVY momentum continues to build globally, reflecting growing patient engagement and clinical advancement. Enrollment has been completed in two global Phase 3 pediatric studies, and dosing is on track to complete this quarter. Additionally, positive Phase 1 data for CTX310 presented in a late-breaking presentation at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions and published in The New England Journal of Medicine, highlight the breadth and potential of our platform to address serious cardiovascular disease."

Sernova Biotherapeutics (TSX: SVA) (OTCPK: SEOVF) closed the first tranche of a private placement totaling CAD $874,600 in gross proceeds, issuing 5,466,250 units at $0.16 per unit as part of a goal to raise up to C$5 million to support its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial for type 1 diabetes. Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant with an exercise price of $0.40 exercisable for 36 months, with proceeds designated for general operating capital and the launch of final Cohort C in the company's Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ trial. The company plans to incorporate tegoprubart, a novel investigational immunomodulatory antibody, in place of standard-of-care tacrolimus in Cohort C, with expectations for improved clinical outcomes given positive data on islet cell engraftment, survival and function.

"This financing, and the anticipated subsequent tranches, plus a further increase in the previously announced settlement conversion of CAD $13.8 Million of legacy debt to equity significantly strengthens our balance sheet as we enter an exciting new phase of clinical development," said Jonathan Rigby, CEO of Sernova. "With the launch of Cohort C, which will incorporate tegoprubart, we are building on promising clinical results to further optimize patient outcomes and move closer to a functional cure for insulin-dependent diabetes."

