Pathway Health’s Lisa Thomson Receives 2026 McKnight’s Pinnacle Award

LAKE ELMO, Minn., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathway Health, a leading provider of health care consulting services, interim and permanent talent, technology implementation, and training, is pleased to announce that Lisa A. Thomson, Chief Operating Officer, has been chosen as a 2026 Pinnacle Award honoree, elected from a remarkable pool of nominations in the competition’s fourth year of honoring distinguished industry leaders. This year’s honorees are listed here.

The McKnight’s Pinnacle Awards recognize sector veterans with 20 or more years of service who have set new standards, driven innovation and inspired colleagues across the senior care, skilled nursing and home care fields.

“Lisa’s recognition as a 2026 Pinnacle Award honoree is a testament to her unwavering dedication to developing leaders and strengthening organizations across the continuum of care,” said Peter B. Schuna, President & CEO of Pathway Health. “Her compassion, insight, and steadfast commitment have not only propelled Pathway Health’s success but have also shaped national conversations on regulatory readiness, workforce development, and organizational excellence. Lisa pours her heart into this work, and her influence is felt in every provider, team, and resident she touches. We are incredibly proud of her achievements and deeply grateful for the meaningful difference she continues to make each and every day.”

Lisa has devoted more than 25 years to advancing quality, regulatory readiness, and leadership development across the post-acute and long-term care continuum. Since joining Pathway Health in 2001, she has played a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s national footprint, guiding strategic initiatives, and supporting providers through complex operational and regulatory challenges. Known for her deep industry expertise and practical, solutions-driven approach, Lisa is a highly respected speaker, educator, and mentor whose work has strengthened care delivery and elevated leadership standards.

About Pathway Health

Pathway Health is a professional management, consulting, interim management, executive search and education services organization serving clients across the post-acute care continuum. Since 1997, Pathway Health has been keeping a pulse on industry clinical, regulatory, quality and reimbursement trends to keep clients on the path to success. With over 150 experienced professionals, we engage and employ leading clinical and operational experts to assist our clients in achieving the next level of performance. For more information, call 877-777-5463 or visit pathwayhealth.com.

