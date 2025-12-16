ZOZOTRADE Exchange Advances U.S. Regulatory Alignment With FinCEN MSB Registration

New York, NY, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZOZOTRADE Exchange , a global digital asset and financial technology platform, has confirmed the completion of its Money Services Business (MSB) registration with the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The registration represents a key step in the company’s ongoing efforts to align its operations with established U.S. regulatory and compliance frameworks.

The platform’s U.S. operating entity is also registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), reflecting an additional layer of regulatory disclosure and governance within the U.S. financial system. The SEC serves as one of the primary financial regulators in the United States, responsible for overseeing securities markets, enforcing disclosure standards, and promoting transparency and investor protection across regulated financial activities.

FinCEN MSB Registration as a Core Compliance Milestone

FinCEN MSB registration is a foundational requirement for entities engaged in money transmission, foreign exchange, and certain digital asset-related services in the United States. Registered MSBs are required to comply with the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), including the implementation of anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CFT) programs, customer identification procedures, and transaction monitoring controls.





The completion of this registration underscores ZOZOTRADE Exchange’s focus on structured compliance, internal risk management, and operational transparency. Registration details are publicly available through FinCEN’s official MSB registrant search system.

SEC Regulatory Role and Governance Context

The SEC plays a central role in the U.S. regulatory architecture by establishing disclosure requirements, supervising registered entities, and supporting orderly market operations.

This layered regulatory presence contributes to the company’s governance framework while enabling operations within clearly defined compliance boundaries.

Supporting Global Operations Through Compliance Discipline

ZOZOTRADE Exchange serves users across multiple international markets and continues to invest in security infrastructure, data protection, and compliance systems. The company views alignment with U.S. regulatory bodies, including FinCEN and the SEC, as a long-term operational foundation supporting sustainable growth and responsible participation in the evolving digital asset ecosystem.

About ZOZOTRADE Exchange

ZOZOTRADE Exchange is a global digital asset and financial technology platform focused on compliance-oriented operations and secure infrastructure. Through disciplined governance and ongoing regulatory alignment, the company aims to provide stable and transparent services to users worldwide.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.