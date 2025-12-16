Gold in Your Backyard, a Practical Guide to Personal and Professional Growth by Ron Rubin, Launches Nationwide

Sebastopol, CA, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneur and business leader Ron Rubin announces the release of his new book, Gold in Your Backyard: Lessons in Life, Leadership, and the Power of a Dream (published by Val de Grace Books). Part memoir and part practical guide, the book is built on one powerful idea: some of the best opportunities in life are already right in front of us.

At a time when many people are rethinking their careers and searching for purpose, Rubin offers clear, encouraging advice drawn from 50 short lessons based on his 50 years in business. He shares what he has learned across many fields, including beverage distribution, specialty tea, winemaking, sustainability, and philanthropy.

Rubin’s career began in his family’s beverage distribution company. He later founded New Age Beverages, became the master licensee for Clearly Canadian in the Southeast, and went on to purchase and grow The Republic of Tea into a well-known national brand. After studying viticulture and enology at UC Davis, he achieved his longtime dream of owning a winery by purchasing River Road Family Vineyards & Winery in Sonoma County. He has also led major community efforts, such as installing AED units across wine country, supporting sustainability through B-Corp certification, and funding the digitization of the Maynard Amerine Wine Label and Menu Collection at UC Davis.

In Gold in Your Backyard, Rubin explains why people often miss the opportunities closest to them and shows how small shifts—like paying attention, being curious, and valuing what you already have—can spark major personal and professional growth. His lessons cover topics such as leadership, building company culture, starting over later in life, and learning from mistakes.

The book is written for entrepreneurs, business owners, nonprofit leaders, mid-career professionals looking for renewed purpose, and executives navigating transitions. Rubin focuses on clarity, values, and purpose as the foundation for real success. His learn–apply–adjust approach helps readers take immediate action.

Readers praise the book for being easy to read, honest, and highly practical. Each short chapter can be read quickly but offers insights that can influence decisions, habits, and long-term goals. More than a business guide, the book encourages people to look closely at their own “backyards”—their skills, relationships, dreams, and communities—and recognize the untapped potential already there.

Rubin’s insights come from more than five decades of experience. His work includes leadership roles in major beverage companies, guiding purpose-driven brands, and supporting community programs. He currently serves as Board President of Sonoma State University’s Wine Business Institute and is active in the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation. He has received an Honorary Doctorate from Sonoma State University, the American Red Cross Presidential Award for Excellence, and operates one of only 33 Certified B-Corporation wineries in the world.

To learn more about the book and explore its lessons, visit GoldInYourBackyard.com.