Independent audit verifies gold reserves backing Kyrgyzstan’s USDKG stablecoin

BISHKEK, Kyrgyz Republic, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An independent audit has formally verified the physical gold reserves backing Gold Dollar (USDKG), the gold-backed stablecoin introduced under the regulatory framework of the Kyrgyz Republic. The review confirms that the full reserve quantity, chain of custody, and valuation align with the issuance of the first 50 million USDKG tokens, reinforcing the stablecoin’s position as one of the most transparent commodity-backed digital assets in the market.





The audit was conducted by Kreston Global , a major international accounting network. Their review followed ISRS 4400 , Agreed-Upon Procedures Engagements, and included physical inspection, documentation checks, valuation analysis, contractual verification, and on-chain wallet control testing. The auditors confirmed the presence of 30 gold bars, totaling approximately 376 kilograms, all sealed, stamped, and stored in a secure vault operated by a licensed private reserve manager.

According to the report, the gold reserves were valued at 50.3 million U.S. dollars based on LBMA pricing as of November 28, 2025. At the time of the audit, the value of the reserves exceeded the quantity of USDKG in circulation. This establishes a higher standard of collateralization than typically seen in asset-backed stablecoins, where real-time physical reserve audits remain rare.

The audit also tracked the complete transfer path of the gold reserves. Kreston reviewed documentation confirming movement from the Ministry of Finance to the private reserve management entity and then to the secure banking facility. Serial numbers, weight certificates, purity details, acceptance acts, and storage contracts were all examined for consistency, while the 15 sealed boxes containing the bars were checked against the official packing lists.

In addition to the physical reserve inspection, Kreston verified control of the official Ethereum and Tron smart contract wallets used for USDKG issuance. The auditors requested on-chain transactions to confirm active control, further reinforcing the project’s transparency claims and bridging the link between token supply and verified reserves.

The publication of the audit addresses several of the most common concerns surrounding gold-backed digital assets.

Some observers view gold as outdated or disconnected from modern financial infrastructure. However, the presence of physically inspected and independently confirmed bullion provides a form of collateral that is transparent, measurable, and insulated from commercial bank exposure. This stands in contrast to weaknesses frequently highlighted in fiat-backed models, where reserve visibility can be limited.

The audit findings also help clarify the project’s strategic intent. USDKG is denominated in U.S. dollars and built for global interoperability, which positions it as a predictable and compliant asset rather than a participant in currency rivalry. While the stablecoin is supervised within the Kyrgyz Republic’s regulatory framework, its purpose is economic efficiency and transparent value transfer, not geopolitical signaling. This distinction matters as governments and institutions increasingly evaluate how asset-backed stablecoins fit into international financial systems.

The project’s operating structure further supports this positioning. USDKG is supervised by the Ministry of Finance but operated independently by a licensed private entity. This design provides state-level oversight without political influence in operational decisions and helps align the project with international best practices.

The findings arrive during a period of broader market interest in commodity-backed stablecoins. Tether recently became one of the largest private holders of gold, signaling a shifting preference among institutions and crypto market participants toward reserves backed by real, verifiable assets. USDKG joins this emerging category with a level of transparency that includes both fully public smart contracts and now a detailed third-party audit of physical holdings.

The Kyrgyz Republic has spent the past several years establishing a clear legal structure for virtual assets, including licensing for miners, exchanges, token issuers, and custodial service providers. USDKG reflects the trajectory of these policies by pairing innovation with regulatory discipline. The audit strengthens credibility with exchanges, institutional partners, and regulators evaluating gold-backed digital assets and offers a reference point for how emerging markets can build responsible, asset-backed financial instruments with documented reserves.

With the audit now published on USDKG’s official website, they are taking a significant step toward establishing trust in a category where transparency often falls short. The combination of verifiable physical collateral, visible on-chain data, and adherence to international reporting standards gives the stablecoin a framework designed for long-term reliability and global interoperability.

Gold Dollar, also known as USDKG, is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar, with reserves backed by physical gold. By addressing the volatility of traditional cryptocurrencies, USDKG serves as a bridge between conventional finance and decentralized finance, promoting financial inclusion and enabling seamless cross-border transactions.

