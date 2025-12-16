Sodexo: Combined Shareholders Meeting of December 16, 2025

Issy-les-Moulineaux, December 16, 2025

Sodexo's Annual Shareholders Meeting was held on Tuesday, December 16, 2025

at the Seine Musicale auditorium in Boulogne-Billancourt, chaired by Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors.

Quorum was established at 87.28%, and 3,298 shareholders were present, represented or voted by correspondence. All the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were adopted, notably:

• the adoption of the financial statements for Fiscal 2025;

• the dividend of €2.70 per share, to be paid on December 23, 2025;

• the renewal of the mandate of Luc Messier and the appointment of Geneviève Bich,

Françoise Colpron and Bellon SA, represented by Patrice de Talhouët, for a three-year term;

• the compensation components and policies as well as the financial authorizations.

During this Shareholders Meeting, Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board, presented the Group’s strategic advances and major transformations in recent years, repositioning Sodexo as a pure player in Food & Services. She also introduced the new sustainability roadmap, Better Tomorrow 2028, and outlined governance changes, warmly thanking Cécile Tandeau de Marsac and Véronique Laury, independent Directors and respectively Chairwoman of the Compensation Committee and Chairwoman of the Sustainability Committee, for their major contributions to the Board during their mandates, which have now ended.

Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer since November 10,2025, introduced himself and shared his first convictions: placing the client at the heart of every decision, investing in talent, and strengthening operational agility, with the ambition to elevate Sodexo to the status of global benchmark and to sustainably amplify its positive impact and value creation for shareholders and all stakeholders.

At the end of this Shareholders Meeting, Sodexo’s Board of Directors remains composed of

12 members, including 6 independent directors and 2 employee representatives, 5 women and 7 men from 4 nationalities.

The voting results and a replay of this event will be soon available on sodexo.com





About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.





Sodexo key figures

24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025 consolidated revenues

426,000 employees as at August 31, 2025

#2 France-based private employer worldwide 43 countries

80 million consumers served daily

6.7 billion euros in market capitalization

(as at December 16, 2025)





Contacts

Analysts and investors Media Juliette KLEIN

+33 1 57 75 80 27

Juliette.klein@sodexo.com Mathieu SCARAVETTI

+33 6 28 62 21 91

Mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com





