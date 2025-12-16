Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a Luxury Home at Ingram Dunes Community in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home at Toll Brothers at Ingram Dunes, an exclusive community of luxury single-family homes in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. With limited homes remaining, home shoppers can take advantage of move-in ready and quick move-in options with Designer Appointed Features.

Residents will experience the epitome of coastal living at Toll Brothers at Ingram Dunes. Located adjacent to the Ingram Dunes Nature Preserve and just minutes away from the charming shops and restaurants of North Myrtle Beach, Toll Brothers at Ingram Dunes offers a serene yet connected lifestyle with an incredible location just a short walk or golf cart ride to Cherry Grove Beach.

The community offers a collection of home designs ranging from approximately 2,037 to over 2,770 square feet with open-concept floor plans, outdoor living spaces, and convenient options such as elevators. Homes are priced from the mid-$500,000s.





"Home shoppers seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle in an unbeatable coastal setting will find their ideal home at Toll Brothers at Ingram Dunes," said Jason Simpson, Group President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. "This intimate community combines luxury, convenience, and personalization options for a truly exceptional living experience."

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle that includes landscaping and lawn care, as well as access to exclusive amenities including an outdoor pool and cabana.

The Toll Brothers at Ingram Dunes Sales Center, located at 512 9th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach, is open daily. For more information, call 866-232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

