Ragic is a Finalist in The 2025/26 Cloud Awards

COVINA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ragic has been named a finalist in The 2025/26 Cloud Awards program in the Cloud Innovator of the Year category.



The Cloud Awards, run by the international organization of the same name, has spent 15 years recognizing excellence in cloud computing. Organizations of all sizes worldwide, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the APAC region, entered this year’s awards.

The program spans multiple areas of cloud computing. Broader technologies such as SaaS and IoT to more specific solutions in areas such as payroll and communications are all recognized. Cloud infrastructures, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments that have been skillfully engineered are also rewarded, as are best-in-class organizations demonstrating excellence in workplace culture, consultancy, or cybersecurity.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: “We’re pleased to announce the finalists for the 15th annual Cloud Awards. As a global benchmark for excellence in cloud computing, the program recognizes organizations like Ragic that are driving the industry forward through innovation and excellence. Ragic, and the other finalists have given our judges a challenging, yet exciting, task in selecting which entries to take forward as this year’s winners.

“We wish Ragic, and their fellow finalists, well as we head into the final stage of the awards.”

Jeff Kuo, CEO of Ragic said: “We’re truly honored to be named a finalist in the Cloud Innovator of the Year category. It’s a meaningful recognition for our team, and we’re grateful to be included among such inspiring companies.”

The program will now begin its final round of judging. Cloud Awards winners will be named on 7 January 2026.

The program will return to welcome new submissions in Fall 2026, to continue recognizing excellence in cloud computing solutions.

To view all finalists, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2025-26-cloud-computing-awards-finalists

The FinTech Awards and The Cloud Security Awards are accepting nominations now, recognizing excellence financial technologies and cybersecurity respectively.

The next entry deadline, for The FinTech Awards, is on Friday 23 January 2026.

About Ragic

Ragic is a no-code database builder that allows its users to build their own system according to their own workflow with a spreadsheet-like interface that is as quick and as intuitive, capable of building small contact management systems to fully fledged ERP systems. Their vision is to empower every staff member, even those without a programming background, who best understand their day-to-day operations, to build a system tailored exactly to their needs. And their mission is to simplify data management by providing an intuitive spreadsheet-style interface that transforms into a robust database system, enabling teams to create, customize, and scale their workflows with ease.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Contact details

For Ragic

Michele Nachum

Senior Media Specialist

Firecracker PR

michele@firecrackerpr.com

For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Head of Marketing

https://www.cloud-awards.com/

matthew@cloud-awards.com

(212) 574-8117

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/669756e0-8907-445e-8f56-2c2a1e869da0