Smithfield Foods Distributes 1,000 Holiday Hams to Fight Hunger in Hampton Roads

SMITHFIELD, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, in collaboration with Kroger, distributed 1,000 free holiday hams and grocery bags filled with side dishes as part of its Season of Serving food distribution event, providing a complete meal to neighbors facing hunger in Southeastern Virginia.

“The Tidewater region of Virginia has been our home for nearly 90 years, and we are deeply committed to supporting our neighbors,” said Shane Smith, president and CEO of Smithfield Foods. “Through our partnership with Kroger, we can help make the holiday season brighter for many local families and individuals who are facing food insecurity in our community.”

Smithfield collaborated with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to encourage individuals and families in need to pick up a free holiday meal.





“At Kroger, we believe it is our responsibility to address food insecurity and advance initiatives aimed at achieving zero hunger and zero waste in our communities,” said James Menees, head of communications and public affairs for Kroger. “We are grateful to partner with Smithfield and together make a difference this holiday season.”

“Holiday expenses can increase the challenges faced by families experiencing food insecurity,” said Bob Latvis, president and CEO for the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. “No one on the Peninsula should have to choose between essential needs and a meal. Support from partners like Smithfield, and special distributions like this one, strengthen our collective ability to ensure every family has access to the food they need to celebrate together.”

“Families are feeling the strain of the season, and this support arrives at a meaningful time,” said Christopher Tan, president and CEO for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “We’re grateful to Smithfield Foods and Kroger for helping ensure more households can sit down for a holiday meal. Their commitment strengthens our shared effort to provide reliable access to food for neighbors across our community.”

Smithfield's hunger relief program, Helping Hungry Homes®, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein in all 50 U.S. states since 2008. Smithfield donated more than 25 million servings of protein, valued at nearly $28 million, to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. in 2024.

To learn more about Smithfield’s initiatives to strengthen local communities, visit smithfieldfoods.com/good-is-what-we-do.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

About Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division

The Mid-Atlantic Division operates more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. Based in Richmond, Virginia, the Mid-Atlantic Division employs about 14,000 associates. Kroger is dedicated to eliminating hunger in the communities it serves through partnerships with nine Feeding America food banks and numerous local organizations. The grocers Zero Hunger | Zero Waste efforts are aimed at ending hunger in Kroger communities and eliminating waste in stores.

About Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

Since 1986, Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has been leading the fight against hunger by providing healthy food access, emergency relief, education, and advocacy to families in the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, and Williamsburg, and the counties of James City, Gloucester, Mathews, Surry, and York. Not only does the Foodbank help our neighbors in need during times of hardship, the Foodbank plays a major role in disaster relief response. With the support of over 120 partner agencies and programs, the Foodbank has provided over 200 million meals to families experiencing food and nutrition insecurity. The Foodbank is a proud partner of Feeding America, the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, and the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula. Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for 18 consecutive years. Our vision is to inspire hope by leading the effort for a hunger-free and properly nourished community. For more information, visit us online at www.hrfoodbank.org.

About the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

Since 1981, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has provided more than 420 million meals to neighbors in need. We serve 11 cities and counties, where one in eight residents experience food insecurity. In these communities, we play a vital role in the fight against hunger by collecting, storing, and distributing nutritious food. Beyond food access, we focus on long-term solutions by addressing the root causes of hunger and promoting self-sufficiency. Our mission is made possible by a dedicated network of volunteers, generous donors, and compassionate community partners. Together, we’re working to ensure that no one in our community goes to bed hungry. Learn more at foodbankonline.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and TikTok.

Contact:

Ray Atkinson

Smithfield Foods

(757) 576-1383

ratkinson@smithfield.com

