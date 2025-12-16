GeeFi (GEE) Enters Final Stretch of Phase 2 With Less Than 20% Remaining, Traders Shift Ahead of Price Surge

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi Tech announced that its Phase 2 token presale has entered its final stage, with less than 20% of the allocated tokens now available. This milestone signals a significant acceleration in sales activity, reflecting heightened investor urgency as the round nears completion. The project has already secured over $1.3 million in funding, supported by a strong and growing community of more than 2,400 investors.

This groundswell of support highlights widespread confidence in GeeFi's vision for an integrated, user-friendly decentralized finance platform that simplifies the digital asset experience for a global audience. The rapid depletion of the token supply underscores a limited time for new participants to join before the phase concludes.

A Functional Ecosystem with Sustainable Tokenomics

GeeFi is building a platform centered on immediate, real-world utility, setting it apart from projects based solely on future promises. Its ecosystem is anchored by the live GeeFi Wallet, which is already available for download on Android, with an iOS version in active development. This foundational application will be enhanced by the upcoming GeeFi DEX for seamless trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards for global spending. This integrated suite is powered by the GeeFi Token (GEE), which features a deflationary model designed to reduce token supply as platform activity grows, aiming to support long-term value for holders and create a self-sustaining economic environment.

Presale Momentum Continues as Phase 2 Nears End

The market's enthusiastic response to GeeFi's roadmap is evidenced by its successful presale, which has raised over $1.3 million in a remarkably short period. Phase 2 has been especially dynamic, securing $800,000 in just over a week. The rapid depletion of the remaining 20% of tokens highlights a closing window for investors to participate at the current valuation. This stage is crucial for early adopters seeking to secure a stake before the project advances to the next stage, which will feature adjusted token pricing to reflect the platform's increased maturity and de-risked development status.

Rewarding the Community with Staking and Referrals

To further reward its supporters and cultivate a robust user base, GeeFi offers attractive incentive programs. The platform's staking feature allows participants to earn up to 55% APR, generating a powerful passive income stream while helping to secure the network. In parallel, a popular referral program offers a 5% bonus for bringing new investors into the ecosystem. These initiatives are designed not just to attract new capital, but to ensure that early adopters and active promoters share directly in the rewards of the platform's growth and long-term success, fostering a deeply aligned community.

Conclusion: A Critical Opportunity for Early Adopters

The final stage of Phase 2 marks a pivotal moment for the GeeFi project, demonstrating strong market confidence and validating its development roadmap. With substantial funding, an expanding community, and key product releases on the horizon, GeeFi is well-positioned for a successful public launch. This rapid sales pace underscores the limited opportunity for interested parties to join before the phase concludes, solidifying GeeFi’s status as a top-tier project in the competitive DeFi landscape.

Learn More

Website - geefi.io

Buy $GEE Token - hub.geefi.io/buy

Whitepaper - docs.geefi.io

Telegram Chat - @geefichat

Twitter/X - @GeeFiOfficial

Discord - discord.com/invite/geefi

Download App - geefi.io/download

CoinMarketCap - coinmarketcap.com/currencies/geefi/

Media Contact Information

Natalie Santos - Marketing Director

support@geefi.io