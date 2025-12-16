Valerie Health Raises $30M Series A to Bring AI Front Office to Independent Provider Groups

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valerie Health , the AI front office for independent provider groups, today announced a $30 million Series A led by Redpoint Ventures, bringing total funding to $39 million. Valerie embeds AI agents with humans-in-the-loop directly inside a clinic’s existing workflows and systems to fully automate rote tasks, including referrals, faxes, and scheduling. This reduces administrative costs by roughly half while improving patient engagement and conversion.

Valerie’s platform uses large-language-model (LLM) and vision-language-model (VLM) technology to process the flood of unstructured data from faxes, referrals, and messages that dominate healthcare front offices. Its AI agents read, classify, and extract structured information from any document format, while proprietary orchestration layers route each task to follow clinic-level workflows while receiving human review. This “AI-plus-human” loop ensures near 100% accuracy within each clinic’s workflow, turning what were once manual, error-prone administrative processes into fast, auditable, and scalable automations.

Valerie serves large independent physician groups, both physician-owned and PE-backed, across cardiology, podiatry, urology, dialysis, primary care, ENT, neurology, home health, behavioral health, and more. Early customers include some of the nation’s largest provider groups. Valerie has grown revenue more than 5x in six months, including a 3x increase among existing customers, and opened a second office in Chattanooga.

“Independent practices are drowning in paperwork and process, and it’s only getting worse as labor costs outpace reimbursement growth,” said Pete Shalek, co-founder and CEO of Valerie Health. “Valerie exists to help these practices thrive. By acting as an extension of the team - working inside their tools and following their rules - we deliver immediate ROI: faster speed-to-patient, more growth, lower costs, and happier staff.”

How it works:

Referral Automation: Reads, completes, and routes referrals from any source (fax, email, portals, EHR), increases conversion by 5-7% while cutting handling costs by ~50%.

Fax Automation: Classifies and extracts structured data from inbound documents (e.g., prior authorizations, care plans, record requests) and syncs to the EHR.

AI Scheduling: Translates provider-specific rules into software and engages patients by SMS to schedule end-to-end - covering all administrative comms.



“Independent providers deliver the majority of care in the U.S., yet they’ve largely been left behind by technology, in part because their margin of error is so slim,” said Meera Clark, Partner at Redpoint Ventures. “Valerie’s AI operations suite gives these practices the efficiency of scaled systems without sacrificing autonomy or patient trust. It’s a massive category where data-rich multiproduct platforms like Valerie will outpace point solutions, and the buyer demand from the largest groups in this market shows they believe this too.”

Across marquee groups, Valerie customers report: 5%+ increases in new-patient visits, 6x ROI, “inbox-zero” referral processing, median referral time-to-entry as low as 19 minutes, and multiple FTEs saved per region.

“Valerie Health delivers on the promise of AI in a way that actually moves the needle - faster scheduling, fewer dropped referrals, and happier staff,” said Jim Feinstein, CEO of ENT Partners. “Their team integrates seamlessly into our workflows and has become an essential extension of our operations.”

Valerie will leverage the investment to build the first comprehensive AI front-office, including new workflows and modalities (e.g. voice), expand its embedded operations teams and engineering to meet demand from large provider groups, and deepen analytics.

Co-founders Peter Shalek (ex-AbleTo/Optum; previously co-founded Joyable) and Nitin Joshi (first-principles builder; co-founded Uber Health; later Stripe, Bridge) bring deep healthcare operations and world-class software scale-up experience. The Series A was led by Redpoint Ventures with participation from existing investors, including General Catalyst, Primary VC, BoxGroup, Karman Ventures, and strategic angels (founders/executives from One Medical, Oscar, Main Street Health, and DoorDash), alongside .406 Ventures and Waybury Capital.

Valerie Health is the AI front office for independent provider groups. We embed AI agents and human experts into a clinic’s existing systems to automate critical work, including referrals, faxes, and scheduling - improving patient conversion, accuracy, and visibility while lowering operating costs. Our mission is simple: help independent practices thrive. Learn more at https://valeriehealth.com/ .

