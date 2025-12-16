LACAHSA Board to Vote on $11.4M for Emergency Rental Assistance Funding, Bringing Total Measure A Prevention Investments to $29.5M This Year

Los Angeles, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What:

The Board of Directors of the Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency

(LACAHSA) will convene on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, to vote on the allocation of $11.4 million in Measure A funding for Emergency Rental Assistance and Flexible Financial

Assistance programs serving renters across Los Angeles County.

LACAHSA is a newly created independent countywide public agency responsible for preventing homelessness and making housing more affordable.

Why this matters:

This action represents the largest single distribution of Measure A funds since voters approved the measure in November 2024—marking a major milestone in deploying new resources to prevent homelessness and stabilize housing for vulnerable residents. This tranche of funding is estimated to serve roughly 1,750 people over the next 18 months.

The proposed funding would support 9 nonprofit organizations and public agencies through

LACAHSA’s Renter Protection and Homelessness Prevention (RPHP) initiative, providing short- term assistance to households at immediate risk of eviction or homelessness due to financial hardship. Demand for assistance has been overwhelming, with applications exceeding $100 million, underscoring the urgent need for renter protections and homelessness prevention tools countywide.

Funding previously approved:

-Targeted homelessness prevention (case management, financial assistance): $8.9 million

-Eviction defense and legal services: $4.4 million

-South Bay Council of Governments (homelessness prevention & renter protection): $4.8 million

Where:

Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, Headquarters Boardroom

700 N. Alameda Street

Los Angeles, CA 90012

When:

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Press availability immediately following the meeting

Visuals and Activities:

• The Board vote on the allocation of $11 million in Measure A funds for emergency rental

assistance

• B-roll footage of the meeting and Board deliberations

• “Quick hit” interviews and soundbites with Board members and key LACAHSA staff

• Interviews with Long Beach Mayor, and LACAHSA Board Chair, Rex Richardson post

meeting

Contact Info



Clare Dietz

cdietz@leeandrewsgroup.com

+1 213-891-2965