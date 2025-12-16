Marble Law Named Best Divorce Lawyer in Phoenix, Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Law, the modern legal services platform dedicated to making legal help accessible and transparent, today announced its recognition as a Top Divorce Lawyer in Phoenix, Arizona by the Digital Journal. The honor highlights Marble Law's innovative approach to family law, which prioritizes client control, financial clarity, and the highest quality of legal representation.

The recognition was published in the article, "Top Divorce Lawyers Phoenix, Arizona," which can be viewed here.

"This recognition validates our core mission: to transform the legal experience from one of anxiety and uncertainty into one of clarity and confidence," said a spokesperson from Marble Law. "We believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality legal help without the fear of hidden costs. Our Pay-Per-Step Pricing and 24/7 Digital Platform are setting a new standard for what clients should expect from a modern law firm."

Why Marble Law Earned the Recognition

Marble Law was recognized for several key differentiators that set it apart from traditional law firms:

Financial Transparency: Marble Law eliminates the anxiety of hourly billing by offering Fixed, Pay-Per-Step Pricing. Clients know the exact cost of each legal action before it is taken, ensuring they can budget with confidence.

Attorney Quality and Fit: The firm utilizes an advanced matching algorithm to connect clients with a rigorously vetted Arizona attorney best suited for their specific needs. This ensures clients are not stuck with the wrong person, offering a no-hassle switch guarantee.

Client Control: The 24/7 Digital Platform provides clients with constant access to case updates, documents, and communication history, giving them unprecedented control and visibility over their legal matter.

This award follows Marble Law's recent national attention for its client-first model, highlighted by the announcement of over 3,200 5-star reviews on TrustPilot. This milestone, which reinforced the firm's role as a leading advocate for accessible family law, was recently covered in major financial and business publications, including Business Insider and Yahoo Finance.

About Marble Law

Marble Law is a modern law firm that simplifies how people access legal help in areas like family law and immigration. By combining a nationwide network of experienced, local attorneys with a powerful digital platform, Marble makes legal representation more accessible, efficient, and client-focused. With over 75,000 clients served, Marble Law is committed to its mission of ensuring everyone has access to excellent legal care. For more information, visit https://www.marble.co/ and view their reviews on https://www.trustpilot.com/review/marble.co.

Press inquiries can be directed to hello [at] themarbleway.com