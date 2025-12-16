Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening at Longleaf Crest in Holly Springs, North Carolina

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its new model home at its Longleaf Crest community in Holly Springs, North Carolina. The new Dunmore model home features modern interior design with a harmonious blend of contemporary simplicity and thoughtfully crafted spaces. Home shoppers are invited to tour the newly opened model home located at 6621 Azure Heights Court in Holly Springs.

Longleaf Crest offers a variety of elegant single-family home designs ranging from 3,995 to 5,155+ square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 2- to 4-car garages. The homes feature stunning architectural details, oversized primary bedroom suites, two-story great rooms, versatile flex spaces, multigenerational suites, and expansive outdoor living spaces. Pricing starts from $1.1 million.

The Dunmore model home at Longleaf Crest showcases a two-story great room with seamless indoor–outdoor living extending to a covered patio with an outdoor kitchen and a luxurious pool, creating a residence designed for exceptional entertaining.





“We are thrilled to unveil our new Longleaf Crest model home in Holly Springs, showcasing a modern open floorplan and stunning indoor/outdoor living spaces that are sure to inspire every home shopper,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “This community is the perfect combination of luxury, convenience, and natural beauty, providing a unique living experience in an unmatched location.”

Located in Wake County, Longleaf Crest is ideally situated just minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Holly Springs and downtown Fuquay-Varina. The community also offers access to the highly regarded Wake County Public School System. Surrounded by picturesque lakes and vibrant parks, Longleaf Crest provides an exceptional lifestyle in a highly sought-after location.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in this community, with move-in dates as early as June 2026.

For more information about Toll Brothers communities in the Raleigh area, to schedule an appointment to tour the new model home at Longleaf Crest or view the Company’s other luxury communities offering the Dunmore home design, call 844-840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57519f73-46ff-4b49-b7f7-91fd652ae1e3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa1a10a1-e6ac-427c-b2c0-09b84e097259

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/728d5c8b-b470-4139-b247-3c1c3c4355e7

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)