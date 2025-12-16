Quorum Information Technologies Announces Effective Date of Delisting From the TSX Venture Exchange

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: QIS) (“Quorum” or the “Company”) announced today that its common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of trading on December 18, 2025 (the “Delisting”).

The delisting follows the completion of the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving 2745122 Alberta Inc. (the "Purchaser"), an affiliate of Valsoft Corporation Inc., which closed on December 10, 2025. As a result of the completion of that transaction, all outstanding common shares of the Company were acquired by the Purchaser for cash consideration of $0.80 per common share, and the Company is now wholly owned by the Purchaser. The Arrangement is described in further detail in the management information circular dated October 22, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Quorum’s issuer profile.

The Company will also apply to cease to be a reporting issuer in all applicable Canadian jurisdictions as soon as legally permitted. Once the Delisting is effective, the Company’s common shares will no longer be posted for trading on any marketplace in Canada.

Registered shareholders who have not yet surrendered their share certificates or DRS advices, as applicable, to receive the consideration to which they are entitled should do so in accordance with the instructions set out in the Letter of Transmittal previously mailed to registered shareholders and available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Quorum’s issuer profile.

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers rely on for their operations, including:

Quorum’s Dealership Management System (DMS) , which automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

, which automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction. DealerMine CRM , a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (“ CRM ”) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (“ ”) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership. Autovance , a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and Customer Satisfaction Index through Autovance’s F&I menu solution.

, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and Customer Satisfaction Index through Autovance’s F&I menu solution. Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform that allows franchised dealerships to efficiently increase their vehicle accessories revenue.

a digital retailing platform that allows franchised dealerships to efficiently increase their vehicle accessories revenue. VINN Automotive , a premier automotive marketplace that streamlines the vehicle research and purchase process for vehicle shoppers while helping retailers sell more efficiently.





Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS. For additional information please go to www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

