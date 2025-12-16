Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Community Coming Soon to La Mirada, California

LA MIRADA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Southern California community, Vista Ventana, is coming soon to La Mirada, California. The community will offer 42 luxurious townhome-style condominiums in an intimate setting. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2026.

Vista Ventana will offer five modern two- and three-story home designs with open-concept floor plans ranging from 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths, and attached 2-car garages. Select home designs will include live/work opportunities. Homes will be built with the quality, craftsmanship, and attention to detail for which Toll Brothers is known.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Vista Ventana will feature inviting outdoor amenities, including a park, community grills, a picnic area, a pergola, and plentiful parking. The community’s convenient location is close to everyday conveniences, shopping, dining, outdoor recreation, and attractions such as Disneyland.

"We are thrilled to bring the Toll Brothers brand to the city of La Mirada," said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. "Vista Ventana will offer an intimate community with luxurious home designs and thoughtfully curated amenities, striking the perfect balance for home shoppers seeking both comfort and convenience."

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Vista Ventana, call (866) 232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

