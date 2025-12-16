McCarl Dental Group Announces New Name and Ownership as Shipley’s Dental Care

Millersville, Maryland, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McCarl Dental Group, a trusted name in Maryland dentistry for over 90 years, is proud to announce its new name: Shipley’s Dental Care and new ownership. This rebrand reflects the practice’s deep roots in the Millersville community and its continued commitment to providing advanced, compassionate dental care in a warm, family-friendly environment.

“While our name is changing, our values, team, and dedication to our patients remain the same,” said Dr. Michelle Perez, owner of Shipley’s Dental Care. “We are proud to carry forward the McCarl family’s legacy of excellence while embracing a new identity that reflects both our location and the next generation of care.”

Under Dr. Michelle Perez’s leadership, Shipley’s Dental Care continues to thrive as a locally owned, private practice—committed to providing personalized dentistry in a welcoming environment. Dr. Perez has expanded the practice offerings to include innovative services such as Botox for TMJ and cosmetic smile makeovers, health-centered dentistry with Simple Perio, and advanced digital treatment technology.

Dr. Perez has recently pursued the Accredited Member status by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD)—a prestigious distinction earned by fewer than 500 dental professionals worldwide. The accreditation recognizes excellence in cosmetic dentistry through a rigorous process including case submissions, written and oral examinations, and peer review, elevating Dr. Perez’s expertise within the field.

“This recognition is a true honor,” said Dr. Perez. “It represents my commitment to bringing the highest standards of care and artistry to every patient we serve.”

The new name, Shipley’s Dental Care, reflects the practice’s roots in Millersville and its strong ties to the local community. With this rebrand, patients will see a fresh look featuring hand drawn watercolorings of nautical-inspired branding—complete with an anchor and boat symbolizing the surrounding waterways—a redesigned website at www.shipleysdentalcare.com and an expanded range of preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dental services.

“Our patients are like family,” added Dr. Perez. “This change represents our ongoing commitment to them — to bring the best care, to grow, and to ensure their experience is as exceptional.”

About Shipley’s Dental Care

Located in Millersville, Maryland, Shipley’s Dental Care is known for delivering advanced, compassionate dentistry that emphasizes patient comfort, health, and confidence. Led by Dr. Michelle Perez, an Accredited Member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, the practice offers a full range of preventive, restorative, and cosmetic services—including Health-Centered Dentistry with Simple Perio and Botox treatment for TMJ and facial esthetics.

Combining cutting-edge technology with a personalized approach, Shipley’s Dental Care is dedicated to helping patients achieve lasting oral health and radiant smiles in a warm, welcoming environment. Whether you’re seeking a comprehensive smile transformation or exceptional routine care, Dr. Perez and her team are committed to providing an unparalleled dental experience.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Shipley’s Dental Care at 410.987.8800 or visit the practice at 8601 Veterans Highway, Suite 101, Millersville, Maryland, or online at www.shipleysdentalcare.com.

