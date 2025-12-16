RAND Reports Reveal Pre-K Teacher Perspectives on Instructional Materials, Pay, and Technology—Including First National Insights on Generative AI Use

Santa Monica, CA, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAND Corporation today released four reports offering the most comprehensive look yet at public school-based pre-K classrooms nationwide. Funded by the Gates Foundation, this research examines instructional materials, professional learning, teacher compensation, and educational technology, including the first nationally representative insights into pre-k teachers’ use of generative AI tools.



Drawing on surveys and focus groups conducted in 2024–2025, the findings highlight how teachers navigate fragmented support systems and identify opportunities for policymakers, curriculum developers, and education leaders to strengthen early learning programs. Strong pre-K programs give children the foundational skills they need to thrive in kindergarten and beyond, setting them up for long-term academic success.

"This research gives voice to pre-K teachers nationwide and reveals gaps in instructional materials, professional learning, and technology adoption that shape their work and classrooms," said Elizabeth Steiner, Policy Researcher at RAND. "These insights can help decision-makers better support teachers and improve the conditions shaping early learning programs for young learners, so they are ready to be successful throughout their education."

Key Findings Across the Four Reports:

Instructional Materials: Nearly all pre-K teachers use multiple instructional materials. The average teacher uses three different materials, with half of teachers using those created by their district, other teachers, or themselves, which suggests no single material adequately addresses the diverse needs in teachers’ classrooms. Yet, only 14% report using domain-specific math resources compared to 64% who use domain-specific literacy materials.

Nearly all pre-K teachers use multiple instructional materials. The average teacher uses three different materials, with half of teachers using those created by their district, other teachers, or themselves, which suggests no single material adequately addresses the diverse needs in teachers’ classrooms. Yet, only 14% report using domain-specific math resources compared to 64% who use domain-specific literacy materials. Professional Learning: While most teachers receive professional development, many say it lacks relevance to pre-K needs. Nearly two-thirds of teachers report that their professional learning infrequently features pre-K experts or focuses on topics relevant to their classrooms. Additionally, the training teachers are least likely to receive is on adapting materials for students with disabilities and English Language Learners, the very areas where teachers report their instructional materials are most inadequate. Teachers reported the greatest need for more training in these areas, as well as more training for teaching math and managing student behavior.

While most teachers receive professional development, many say it lacks relevance to pre-K needs. Nearly two-thirds of teachers report that their professional learning infrequently features pre-K experts or focuses on topics relevant to their classrooms. Additionally, the training teachers are least likely to receive is on adapting materials for students with disabilities and English Language Learners, the very areas where teachers report their instructional materials are most inadequate. Teachers reported the greatest need for more training in these areas, as well as more training for teaching math and managing student behavior. Teacher Pay and Retention: Pre-K teacher salaries rose modestly between 2024 and 2025, on average, but benefits declined. Despite these mixed conditions, teacher intentions to leave fell from 18% to 14%.

Pre-K teacher salaries rose modestly between 2024 and 2025, on average, but benefits declined. Despite these mixed conditions, teacher intentions to leave fell from 18% to 14%. Educational Technology: Teachers are mostly optimistic about tech tools but express concerns about screen time and developmental appropriateness. First nationally representative insight: Only 29% of pre-K teachers used generative AI tools in 2024-2025; 9% used them daily or weekly.

Pre-K education plays a vital role in early learning. These reports, led by RAND researchers Ashley Woo and Jordy Berne, spotlight opportunities to help teachers support diverse young learners, integrate technology effectively, and remain in the classroom. Curriculum developers and education technology providers can address gaps by creating inclusive, engaging, and developmentally appropriate solutions, while policymakers can promote teacher retention through competitive pay and benefits.



Pre-K and early childhood learning lay the foundation for lifelong success. As more children enroll in school-based pre-K, understanding the experiences of school-based pre-K teachers will be crucial to helping states, districts, and school leaders design and implement high-quality early learning.



Access the full reports and data at RAND.org.



