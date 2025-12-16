New Crypto Coin Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Prepares V1 Testnet Deployment Announcement as Presale Enters Next Phase

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto project in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, is preparing to confirm the deployment date for its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet, marking an important milestone as the project moves closer to live testing. The upcoming announcement follows the completion of the protocol’s core smart contracts and continued progress across the project’s roadmap.

Mutuum Finance is developing a non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol designed to enable users to interact with on-chain liquidity through smart contracts rather than intermediaries. The V1 testnet deployment is intended to introduce the protocol’s initial functionality in a controlled environment, ahead of further development and expansion.

Smart Contracts Completed as Halborn Audit Review Continues

Mutuum Finance has confirmed that its lending and borrowing smart contracts are now finalized and currently undergoing a formal security review. The audit process is being conducted by Halborn Security, a blockchain security firm known for evaluating smart contract and protocol-level risks.

In a recent public statement, the project shared:

“HalbornSecurity is reviewing Mutuum’s lending & borrowing contracts. Code is finalized and under formal analysis. We’ll provide regular updates and confirm the testnet launch window soon.”

The project indicated that once the audit review is completed, the testnet deployment window for the V1 protocol will be officially announced, providing greater clarity around the next development milestone.

Presale Progress: Phase 6 Nears Completion

Alongside its technical development, Mutuum Finance continues to see participation across its ongoing token presale. The project reports that Phase 6 is now approximately 98% sold out, indicating that the current allocation is nearing completion. To date, the presale has raised over $19.35 million, with participation from more than 18,400 holders.

The presale follows a phased structure, with each stage offering a fixed token allocation and price. The current Phase 6 price is $0.035, while the project has disclosed a planned launch price of $0.06, representing a nearly 100% increase from the current phase and a 500% increase from the initial Phase 1 price of $0.01.

As Phase 6 approaches full allocation, remaining availability has become increasingly limited. The project has also indicated that Phase 7 will introduce a 20% price increase, meaning the current phase is nearing its conclusion and the token price is expected to rise once the next phase begins.

What Is Mutuum Finance (MUTM)?

Mutuum Finance is a new DeFi crypto project focused on building a decentralized protocol that allows users to lend and borrow crypto assets directly on-chain. By using smart contracts, the protocol aims to automate key processes such as interest accrual, collateral management, and liquidations.

For lenders, DeFi lending protocols can offer a way to deploy idle assets to earn yield, while borrowers may access liquidity without relying on centralized intermediaries. Mutuum Finance is being developed to support these interactions in a transparent, non-custodial framework.

A central component of the protocol is its mtToken mechanism. When users supply assets to the protocol, they will receive mtTokens, which represent their deposit position within the system. These tokens are designed to reflect the status of supplied assets and associated yield dynamics.

More detailed information about mtTokens and their role within the protocol is available on the official Mutuum Finance website.

Buy-and-Distribute Mechanism and Security Measures

Mutuum Finance has also outlined a buy-and-distribute mechanism within its ecosystem design. Under this structure, protocol activity is intended to support periodic market purchases of MUTM tokens, which are then redistributed to users who stake mtTokens within the protocol’s safety module. This mechanism is designed to align protocol usage with token utility over time.

From a security perspective, the project reports that a CertiK audit has been completed, achieving a 90/100 Token Scan score, adding an additional layer of review alongside the ongoing Halborn Security audit. In addition, Mutuum Finance has launched a $50,000 bug bounty program, encouraging responsible disclosure of potential vulnerabilities as development progresses.

To support community engagement during the presale period, Mutuum Finance is currently running a $100,000 giveaway campaign. The initiative includes 10 winners, with participants having the opportunity to receive up to $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens, based on the giveaway structure outlined by the project.

As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) prepares to confirm the V1 protocol deployment date on the Sepolia testnet, the project continues to advance on multiple fronts, including smart contract development, security reviews, and presale progress. With Phase 6 of the presale nearly sold out at 98% allocation, attention is increasingly focused on upcoming milestones, including the audit conclusion and the next phase of the project’s roadmap.

